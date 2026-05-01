Glo Tanning Opens in Sandy Springs With New Luxury Wellness and Tanning Studio

SANDY SPRINGS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / April 30, 2026 / Glo Tanning announces the opening of its newest location in Sandy Springs, Georgia, on May 2, bringing its signature blend of skincare, wellness, and tanning services to the community.

To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who visit will receive a free membership for the month, giving locals a chance to experience Glo's full suite of luxury services. Each Glo studio is designed to feel like a spa, with state-of-the-art equipment, expert staff, and a bright, welcoming atmosphere that redefines everyday self-care.

The new studio is locally owned and operated by Kassie Wright and Jack Turner, who are focused on expanding access to modern wellness and self-care offerings in the Sandy Springs community while building a strong team of local employees.

Glo Tanning offers an array of technologically advanced wellness solutions, including red light therapy, full-body wellness pods, and automated wellness experiences, as well as UV tanning, spray tanning, and luxury skincare services. With over 100 locations open and 250 in development, the brand provides franchisees with proven systems, comprehensive support, and a luxury wellness model designed for strong unit-level performance.

"Sandy Springs is a market where people are constantly balancing busy schedules with a strong focus on wellness," said Onyi Odunkuwe, CEO of Glo Tanning. "We've built Glo to fit into that reality, giving people a place where self-care is not something extra, but something they can consistently integrate into their daily lives."

Location:

5975 Roswell Rd., Unit C309

Sandy Springs, Georgia 30328

PR@glotanning.com

1(479)966-4977

SOURCE: Glo Tanning

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/glo-tanning-opens-in-sandy-springs-with-new-luxury-wellness-and-1163048