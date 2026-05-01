Inspirit Capital, a specialist investor in corporate carve-outs, and Kaplan, the global education company, have announced the completion of Inspirit's acquisition of Kaplan Languages Group (KLG) from Kaplan. Financial terms are not being disclosed.

KLG, a leading global language education platform, comprises Kaplan International Languages, Alpadia Language Schools, Azurlingua, and ESL Education. Inspirit Capital will support KLG in delivering on its ambitious growth plans, whilst continuing its fundamental mission to transform lives through language education.

The next phase of ownership will see the development and launch of a refreshed standalone brand identity for KLG, with further announcements to follow on this in due course. KLG will continue to use the Kaplan name under a transitional license from Kaplan, Inc. until a new brand is announced.

About Kaplan Languages Group

Since 2006, KLG has provided the highest quality language education and cultural immersion experiences. Kaplan International Languages, Alpadia Language Schools, and Azurlingua operate more than 20 language schools in eight countries, delivering professional, academic and language travel programmes in English, French and German. ESL Education, the language travel agency, maintains a portfolio of 200+ partner destinations worldwide for learning 17 languages. KLG's students range in age from juniors through to mature 50+ and come from 140 countries. For more information, visit KLG here.

About Kaplan

Kaplan, Inc. is a global education company that helps individuals and institutions advance their goals in an ever-changing world. The broad portfolio of solutions helps students and professionals further their education and careers, universities and educational institutions attract and support students, and businesses maximize employee recruitment, retention, and development. Stanley Kaplan founded the company in 1938 with a mission to expand educational opportunities for students of all backgrounds. Today, Kaplan has thousands of employees working in 40 countries/regions, continuing Stanley's mission as they serve about 1.2 million students and professionals, 16,000 corporate clients, and 2,700 schools, school districts, colleges, and universities worldwide. Kaplan is a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). Learn more at kaplan.com.

About Inspirit Capital

Inspirit Capital is a London-based investment firm specialising in corporate carve-outs, acquiring businesses that are no longer core to their parent company's strategic objectives and would benefit from a different ownership structure.

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Contacts:

Media contacts:

Inspirit Capital: Paul Youens, pyouens@inspiritcap.com

KLG: Noemi Hernandez, noemi.hernandez@kaplan.com

Kaplan: Elizabeth Hess, elizabeth.hess@kaplan.com