Saskatoon, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2026) - Gensource Potash Corporation (TSXV: GSP) ("Gensource" or the "Company"), a fertilizer development company focused on sustainable potash production, announces that it has entered into an agreement dated April 15, 2026 with Global Discovery Group, Inc. ("GDG") to provide investor relations services to Gensource. Specifically, GDG is providing Gensource with the opportunity to present at the Emerging Growth Conference hosted by GDG on May 6, 2026 and potentially at other upcoming GDG events. GDG has also arranged for the preparation of a research report regarding the Company. In consideration for the services provided by GDG, Gensource has paid GDG a fee of US$7,500, plus taxes. There will be no other ongoing services provided by GDG to Gensource.

GDG is an international business-consulting firm founded in 2003. It organizes the Emerging Growth Conference where companies can provide presentations and other information to the investment community.

About Gensource:

Gensource is a fertilizer development company based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is on track to become the next fertilizer production company in that province. With a modular and environmentally leading approach to potash production, Gensource believes its technical and business model will be the future of the industry. Gensource operates under a business plan that has two key components: (1) vertical integration with the market to ensure that all production capacity built is directed, and pre-sold, to a specific market, eliminating market-side risk; and (2) technical innovation which will allow for a modular and economic potash production facility, that demonstrates environmental leadership within the industry, producing no salt tailings, therefore eliminating decommissioning.

Further information on Gensource Potash Corporation can be found at www.gensourcepotash.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information and Gensource cautions readers that forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions and risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations of Gensource included in this news release. This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements", which often, but not always, can be identified by the use of words such as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". These statements are based on information currently available to Gensource and Gensource provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations.

Forward looking statements include estimates and statements with respect to Gensource's future plans, objectives or goals, to the effect that Gensource or management expects a stated condition or result to occur, including any offering of securities by Gensource. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements for many reasons such as: failure to finance the Tugaske Project or other projects on terms which are economic or at all; failure to settle a definitive agreement with a party and advance and finance the Tugaske Project; changes in general economic conditions and conditions in the financial markets; the ability to find and source off-take agreements; changes in demand and prices for potash; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; technological and operational difficulties encountered in connection with Gensource's activities; and other matters discussed in this news release and in filings made with securities regulators. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of Gensource's forward-looking statements. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on Gensource's forward-looking statements. Gensource does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by Gensource or on its behalf, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295375

Source: Gensource Potash Corporation