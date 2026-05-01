



Chigasaki, Japan, May 1, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - ULVAC, Inc. anticipates that orders for its continuous vacuum melting furnaces dedicated to rare-earth magnets will approximately triple year on year, driven primarily by magnet manufacturers in Europe and North America. In response to this growth in orders, ULVAC has decided to establish a new production system for these furnaces in Japan. By adding a production site in Japan to its existing facility in China, ULVAC will build a dual-site supply structure, providing customers with diversified supply options.BackgroundRare-earth magnets are essential core components used in advanced equipment across a wide range of industries, including electric vehicles, wind power generation, HVAC systems, data centers, and space applications. While global demand is expected to continue expanding, driven by decarbonization and the proliferation of AI, near-shoring - the relocation of production closer to end markets - is accelerating, particularly in Europe and North America, as global supply chains remain heavily dependent on China.ULVAC has long manufactured rare-earth magnet vacuum melting furnaces through its Chinese subsidiary, providing dedicated service to the market for many years. This facility will continue to serve as a key production site for stable supply to customers in the Chinese market. Meanwhile, growing demand from new magnet manufacturers, primarily in Europe and North America, has increased calls for a geographically diversified supply structure. To ensure stable equipment supply in response to this expanding global demand, ULVAC has decided to establish a new production system in Japan.Overview of Japan-Based ProductionItem | DetailsTarget Product | Continuous Vacuum Melting FurnaceJapan-Based Production Capacity | Up to 12 units per yearStart of Operations | September 2026 (planned)Start of Shipments | Shipments to commence sequentiallyULVAC's StrengthsSince its founding in 1952, ULVAC has been developing Japan-produced vacuum melting and deposition equipment, accumulating approximately 70 years of technological expertise. The Company is one of the few equipment manufacturers in the world offering a comprehensive lineup covering the key vacuum processes in rare-earth magnet manufacturing, including melting, sintering, and aging. ULVAC holds a market share exceeding 70%* in each of its continuous furnace product lines for these major processes. The continuous vacuum melting furnace, for which the Japan-based production system is being established, handles the melting and casting process - the starting point of magnet material production. The alloy microstructure formed at this stage has a decisive impact on final magnet performance. With a cumulative delivery record of over 400 units, ULVAC's advanced production engineering capabilities essential to the magnet manufacturing process have been highly regarded by leading global magnet manufacturers over many years.*Based on our researchFuture OutlookAs new entrants continue to emerge in the rare-earth magnet market, customer needs are shifting beyond standalone equipment supply toward comprehensive mass-production line start-up support. ULVAC will further strengthen the stable supply of its manufacturing equipment for rare-earth magnets, including vacuum melting furnaces.Simultaneously, ULVAC will expand its scope to provide total optimization of mass-production lines, aiming to become an integrated engineering company specializing in magnet production technologies.About ULVAC, Inc.Since its founding in 1952, ULVAC, Inc. has been a comprehensive vacuum equipment manufacturer, providing manufacturing equipment, components, analytical instruments, materials, and services based on its core vacuum technology. Working with customers across a wide range of industries, including semiconductors, electronic components, displays, automotive, and pharmaceuticals, ULVAC is committed to driving cutting-edge innovation and creating new value.https://www.ulvac.co.jp/en/For more information:ULVAC, Inc. Strategic Planning DepartmentInquiry Form: https://www.ulvac.co.jp/en/contact/general.htmlSource: ULVAC, Inc.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.