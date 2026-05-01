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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 04:22 Uhr
90 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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TekniPlex to Showcase Advanced Material Science Innovations at interpack 2026

Introducing ClearCycle+ next generation stem gaskets and ePressSeal category-defining pressure-sensitive sealing solutions.

Wayne, PA, May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex, a global leader in engineered sealing and material science solutions, will showcase their innovations of next-generation sealing at Interpack 2026, taking place May 7-13 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

At Hall 7, Level 1, Booth C25, both TekniPlex Consumer Products - Integrated Performance Solutions (IPS) and TekniPlex Healthcare will be present, highlighting a broad portfolio of cutting-edge solutions designed to meet evolving regulatory, performance, and sustainability demands across the packaging industry.

Among the featured innovations is ClearCycle+ stem gaskets, engineered to deliver high performance while helping brands stay ahead of regulatory requirements. The solution is talc-free and silicone-free, enabling compliance with upcoming European talc regulations, while also offering non-stick performance for improved functionality. It is food-grade certified, non-toxic, odorless, and water-resistant, and designed to deliver a shelf life of up to two years.

Also on display is ePress Seal, a category -defining pressure-sensitive sealing solution engineered with expanded polyethylene (EPE). Developed to address regulatory and supply challenges associated with polystyrene (PS) foam, it offers greater flexibility and resilience compared to traditional PS foam, along with superior compression performance, enhanced recovery, and stronger cohesive properties. The solution also enables easy application without specialized equipment and improves cap-lining processability.

"As we will demonstrate at Interpack, our next-generation performance by design approach is about engineering smarter solutions at every level. This means combining compliance, functionality, and unmatched performance, to help customers move ahead with greater confidence in a changing packaging landscape," said Daniel Dutesco, Director of Marketing & Demand Generation, Integrated Performance Solutions (IPS), TekniPlex Consumer Products.

TekniPlex Healthcare will be showcasing a robust range of solutions at Interpack 2026, including plastic single-dose containers for pharmaceutical and healthcare applications and the world's first fully transparent recyclable blister package. Other samples that will be available at the show include Aclar laminates, SBC films, and cleanroom bags.

###

About TekniPlex

TekniPlex is a globally integrated company that provides innovative solutions through materials science and manufacturing technologies. A global leader in the healthcare and consumer products markets, TekniPlex provides medical device components and a multitude of materials science solutions that lead to a healthier and more sustainable world. Its solutions are found in some of the most well-known names in the healthcare, pharmaceutical, personal care, household, and food & beverage markets.

Headquartered in Wayne, PA, TekniPlex employs 9,000 team members throughout its operations in Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Northern Ireland, Slovakia and the United States. For more information visit www.tekniplex.com.

About TekniPlex Consumer Products

TekniPlex Consumer Products specializes in advanced materials science solutions for companies in the food & beverage and CPG industries with a focus on protecting products, strengthening brands, and innovating sustainably. TekniPlex Consumer Products serves companies around the world in sectors including beauty and personal care, household items, and food & beverage.

With an expanding selection of material-diverse solutions - bolstered in recent years, by a series of strategic acquisitions - TekniPlex Consumer Products is leading the way creating next-generation packaging designs that address real-world challenges in the markets it serves. Most notably, the company is focused on developing more sustainable solutions that continue to provide product safety and consumer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.tekniplex.com

Contact Info

Natalia Rivera
natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com
+1 480-395-3130

Attachments

  • ePress Seal
  • ClearCycle+

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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