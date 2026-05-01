BANGKOK, May 1, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 18th Annual Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards 2026, held on 23 April 2026 at the prestigious Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, concluded with resounding success, welcoming over 150 distinguished delegates from across the globe.Under the bold and forward-looking theme, "AI, Energy & Transition: Resetting ESG in a New Economy," the summit redefined the traditional conference format transforming it into a dynamic, emotionally resonant platform that celebrated not only innovation and thought leadership, but also the human impact behind sustainability and ESG transformation.A Powerful Opening: Redefining ESG in a Changing WorldThe summit commenced with an inspiring Opening Keynote by Dr Richard David Hames, Founder & Executive Director, Centre for the Future; Fellow, World Academy of Art & Science.In his address, "Resetting ESG in the New Economy," Dr Hames challenged conventional ESG paradigms, urging leaders to rethink sustainability in the context of rapid AI advancement, geopolitical shifts, and accelerating energy transitions. He emphasized that ESG must evolve beyond compliance frameworks into a values driven, adaptive system, integrating technological innovation with human-centric leadership and redefining how organizations create long-term value in a rapidly transforming global economy.Navigating Global Complexity: ESG in a New Political and Economic EraThis was followed by an insightful presentation from Prof. Dr Geoffrey Williams, Founder & Director, Williams Business Consultancy Sdn Bhd.In his session, "Sustainability and ESG in the Time of Trump - How AI and Global Changemakers Can Respond," Prof. Williams explored the evolving intersection of politics, global trade dynamics, and sustainability priorities, examining how shifting geopolitical landscapes and policy uncertainties are reshaping ESG commitments worldwide and influencing corporate strategy, investment flows, and regulatory alignment across regions.Industry Leaders Drive Dialogue on AI, Energy & TransitionThe summit brought together an exceptional lineup of global experts and industry leaders who engaged in high-level discussions across critical ESG themes. These included:- Mr Aru David, Director, ASSIST Mekong Region (Vietnam, Cambodia & Thailand)- Ms Nikita Asthana, Global Head, Sustainability & Operations Finance, Olam Global Agri Pte Ltd- Mr Amarjit Sandhu, Corporate Vice President, Micron Technology (Singapore & Malaysia)- Dr Butra Boonliang, Head of ESG Strategy & Integration, SCGC Thailand- Mr Alexandre Salesse, Partner, Boston Consulting Group (BCG)- Ms Natthatida Tancharoen, Associate Director, Climate Change & Sustainability, KPMG Thailand- Dr Ely Rashid, Head of Sustainability & Country Manager's Office, PTTEP Malaysia Asset- Mr Yoon Tien Ming, Head of CEO Office & Sustainability, Solarvest Holdings Berhad- Mr Rachit Agarwal, Principal, Boston Consulting Group (BCG)- Mr Justin Nga, Director, Decarbonization, APAC, Software & Controls Solutions, GE Vernova- Mr Poonsit Wongthawatchai, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs Division, Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited- Ms Winnie Khor, Senior Regional Advisor, Resource Development, World Vision East Asia- Mr Sukamal Mondal, Vice President, Operations, Sustainability and Community Engagement, Amari Thailand and Oriental Residence Bangkok- Mr Chayathorn Chanruangvanich, ESG & Corporate Sustainability Leader, PwC Thailand- Mr K Ganesan Kolan De Velu, Partner, Sustainability & Emerging Assurance Leader, Deloitte Southeast AsiaAcross keynote presentations, fireside chats, and panel discussions, speakers explored AI-driven ESG transformation, decarbonisation strategies, sustainable finance, and the balance between technological growth and environmental responsibility, reinforcing the importance of collaboration and innovation in shaping the future of ESG.A Visionary Closing: The Next EconomyThe summit concluded with a powerful Closing Keynote by Summit Chairman Matthias Gelber, Co-Founder and International Ambassador, Dorod Sdn Bhd.In his address, "The Next Economy: AI, Carbon, Food Security & the Human Spirit," Mr Gelber presented a compelling vision of a rapidly evolving global landscape shaped by technological advancement, climate imperatives, and shifting socio-economic dynamics. He highlighted the interconnectedness of AI innovation, carbon transition, and food security, while emphasizing the importance of human values, resilience, and collective responsibility in navigating the complexities of the next economic era. His address served as a powerful and inspiring conclusion to the summit, leaving delegates with a renewed sense of purpose and direction.Celebrating Excellence: Global CSR & ESG Awards 2026The day culminated in the prestigious Global CSR & ESG Awards 2026, recognizing outstanding organizations and leaders driving sustainability excellence worldwide.Opening remarks were delivered by:- Ms Anupa Rimal Lamichhane, Lead Regional Environment & Climate Specialist for Asia and the Pacific, IFAD- Mr Srinivasa Popuri, Chief, UN-Habitat Multi-Country Office (MCO), ThailandTheir remarks highlighted the importance of continued collaboration, innovation, and commitment in advancing global ESG agendas.A Cultural Finale: Experiencing the Heart of BangkokOn 24 April 2026, delegates participated in a curated cultural tour across Bangkok, where they experienced a scenic long-tail boat journey along the Chao Phraya River and Bangkok's historic canals, visited Baan Silapin (The Artist's House), explored the majestic Wat Paknam Phasi Charoen, immersed themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of Pak Khlong Talat (Flower Market), and enjoyed a guided walk through Bangkok's historic Chinatown, discovering its rich cultural heritage and dynamic community.About the Global CSR & ESG Summit & AwardsThe Global CSR & ESG Summit & Awards is a premier international platform dedicated to advancing sustainability, corporate responsibility, and ESG leadership, bringing together global policymakers, business leaders, and innovators to shape the future of responsible business in a rapidly evolving world.Results for the Global CSR & ESG Awards 2026Award Categories 2026:- Best Environmental Excellence Award- Best Community Programme Award- Excellence in Provision of Literacy & Education Award- Empowerment of Women Award- Best Workplace Practices Award- CSR & ESG Leadership Award- Best CEO Award- Best Corporate Communications & Investor Relations Team Award- Best Product Excellence Award- Best Country Excellence AwardWinners by Award, Market Capitalization & AchievementBest CEO Awards- PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Suralaya - Up to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization - Platinum- Advanta Enterprises Limited - USD 1 Billion and above in Market Capitalization Platinum- PT Pertamina EP Zona 7 - USD 1 Billion and Above in Market Capitalization - Gold- Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. - USD 1 Billion and Above in Market Capitalization - PlatinumBest Corporate Communications & Investor Relations- Godrej Consumer Products Indonesia - Up to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization - PlatinumBest Environmental Excellence AwardsUp to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization- Pertamina EP Cepu Region 4 - Papua Field - Bronze- PT Pertamina Hulu Sanga Sanga - Bronze, Silver- Pertamina EP Cepu Region 4 - Sukowati Field - Silver- Shinec Joint Stock Company - Gold- PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Suralaya - Gold- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga RU III Plaju - Gold- PT Kalimantan Prima Persada Jobsite INDE - Gold- Pertamina EP Cepu Region 4 - Donggi Matindok Field - Platinum- Pacific Seeds Thailand (A subsidiary of Advanta Enterprises Ltd) - PlatinumUSD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization- PT Maruwai Coal (Alamtri Minerals Indonesia) - PlatinumUSD 1 Billion and Above in Market Capitalization- Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) - Bronze- PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Cilegon - Bronze- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Aviation Fuel Terminal Supadio - Bronze- Micron Technology Malaysia - Silver- Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. - Silver- Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited - SilverNagaWorld - Silver- PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk - Gold- PTTEP Indonesia - Gold- Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited - Gold- PT Pertamina EP Zona 7 - Gold- PT Astra International Tbk - Gold- Pertamina International Shipping - PlatinumBest Community Programme AwardsUp to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization- PT Pertamina EP Sangatta Field - Bronze- BHG Retail REIT - Bronze- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga FT Maos - Bronze- PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Suralaya - Bronze- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Semarang - Silver- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Sepinggan - Silver- PT Pertamina Hulu Energi Jambi Merang - Silver- PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Jateng 2 Adipala - Silver- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga AFT Syamsudin Noor - Silver- PT Tangkas Cipta Optimal (TACO) - Gold- Greenio Company Limited - Gold- Pertamina EP Cepu Region 4 - Sukowati Field - Gold- PT Badak NGL - Gold- PT Kalimantan Prima Persada Jobsite INDE - Gold- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Banjarmasin - Gold- PT Pertamina EP Sangasanga Field - PlatinumUSD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization- VNG Group - Bronze- Philippine Manufacturing Co. of Murata, Inc. - Silver- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Fuel Terminal Tarakan - Silver- PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy Tbk Area Ulubelu - Gold- PT Hengjaya Mineralindo - Gold- PT Amazon Data Services Indonesia - Gold- Pertamina EP Cepu Region 4 - Cepu Field - PlatinumUSD 1 Billion and Above in Market Capitalization- Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) - Bronze- PT Pertamina EP Zona 7 - Bronze- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Ampenan - Bronze- NagaWorld Limited - Silver- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Aviation Fuel Terminal Supadio - Silver- PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk - Silver- PT PLN Indonesia Power Unit Bisnis Pembangkitan Semarang - Silver- Manulife (Vietnam) Limited - Silver- JOB Pertamina-Medco E&P Tomori Sulawesi - Silver- Central Retail - Gold- Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. - Gold- Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited - Gold- PT Petrosea Tbk - Gold- PT Pamapersada Nusantara - Gold- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Refinery Unit IV Cilacap - Gold- Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (PNJ) - Gold- Micron Technology Malaysia - Gold- PT Pertamina EP Zona 7 - Gold- Advanta Enterprises Limited - Gold- Pertamina International Shipping - Gold- PTTEP Energy Development Company Limited the subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - PlatinumExcellence in Provision of Literacy & Education AwardUp to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization- Pacific Seeds Thailand (A subsidiary of Advanta Enterprises Ltd) - Bronze- PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Suralaya - Silver- PT Kalimantan Prima Persada Job Site BDMA - Gold- PT Pertamina Hulu Mahakam - PlatinumUSD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization- Dole Philippines Inc. - Stanfilco Division - Bronze- PT Saptaindra Sejati - Silver- PT Amazon Data Services Indonesia - Gold- PTTEP International Limited (Yangon Branch) - PlatinumUSD 1 Billion and Above in Market Capitalization- Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) - Bronze- PT Pertamina EP Zona 7 - Silver- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Aviation Fuel Terminal Supadio - Silver- Tata Consultancy Services Limited - Gold- NagaWorld Limited - Gold- VinUniversity - Gold- Viettel Group - PlatinumEmpowerment of Women AwardUp to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Integrated Terminal Pontianak - Bronze- BHG Retail REIT - Silver- PT Mustika Indah Permai - Silver- Pertamina EP Cepu Region 4 - Sukowati Field - Gold- Amazon Development Centre (India) Private Limited - Gold- Evermos - PlatinumUSD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market CapitalizationPertamina EP Tanjung Field - PlatinumUSD 1 Billion and Above in Market Capitalization- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Aviation Fuel Terminal Supadio - Silver- PT Pertamina EP Zona 7 - Gold- PT Pertamina EP Jambi Field - PlatinumBest Workplace Practices Award- Micron Technology Malaysia - USD 1 Billion and Above in Market Capitalization - PlatinumProduct Excellence AwardsUp to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization- PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Suralaya - Silver- Pertamina EP Cepu Region 4 - Cepu Field - Gold- CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Joint Stock Company - PlatinumUSD 1 Billion and Above in Market Capitalization- PT Pertamina Patra Niaga Aviation Fuel Terminal Supadio - Gold- PT Pertamina EP Zona 7 - PlatinumCSR & ESG Leadership AwardsUp to USD 500 Million in Market Capitalization- Pertamina EP Cepu Region 4 - JOB Tomori - Bronze- CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Joint Stock Company - Silver- PTTEP Sarawak Oil Limited - Gold- PT PLN Indonesia Power UBP Suralaya - Gold- Viettel IDC - Gold- Nikita Asthana, Olam Global Agri Pte Ltd - PlatinumUSD 500 Million to USD 1 Billion in Market Capitalization- PT Hengjaya Mineralindo - Gold- CP Axtra Public Company Limited - PlatinumUSD 1 Billion and Above in Market Capitalization- Pertamina Geothermal Energy Area Kamojang - Bronze- Kasikornbank PCL - Silver- Hirdaramani Vietnam - Fashion Garments Limited - Silver- PT Pertamina EP Zona 7 - Silver- Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited - Gold- PT Chandra Asri Pacific Tbk - Gold- Micron Technology Malaysia - Gold- Tata Consultancy Services Limited - Gold- Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. - PlatinumBest Country Excellence Awards- PTTEP Energy Development Company Limited the subsidiary of PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited - Thailand - Platinum- Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park (IMIP) - Indonesia - Gold- PT Lami Packaging Indonesia - Indonesia - Platinum- CoMem Natural Cosmeceutics Joint Stock Company - Vietnam - Platinum- Micron Technology Malaysia - Malaysia - Platinum- NagaWorld Limited - Cambodia - PlatinumFor media inquiries, please contact:Eric Khoo (Mr.)Head of Global Events and PartnershipsSustainable Technology CentreEmail: eric.khoo@pinnaclegroup.globalTel: +65 8383 2480Source: Pinnacle Group InternationalCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.