New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - On the afternoon of April 19, INNA BEAUTI, a visual art exhibition by Bonnie Keren He, opened at Flushing Town Hall Gallery in New York City. The exhibition follows the artist's 2022 solo exhibition at the Nassau County Museum of Art in New York, where she became the first Asian child artist to present a solo exhibition at the museum.

Political figures, community leaders, artists, teachers, as well as family and friends gathered for the opening reception, including Jimmy Meng, Ron Kim, Dr. Hao Qingsong, Cindy Jiang, Grace Jiang, Ge Chen, and others, to mark the launch of the exhibition and support the artist's continued development.

The exhibition was jointly curated by Dr. Hao Qingsong, Cindy Jiang, and Grace Jiang, and the opening program was hosted by Ge Chen of Global Cloud Media. The opening brought together members of the arts and local community around the exhibition's themes of identity, growth, and inner reflection.

Bonnie Keren He Art Exhibition

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A Practice Shaped Between East and West

Bonnie Keren He was born in New York in 2009 and raised between Suzhou, China, and New York. Her practice draws from both traditional Chinese landscape painting and contemporary American art education, developing across multiple media including colored pencil, acrylic, oil painting, embroidery, and performance art.

Works in the exhibition reflect recurring themes in her practice, including cultural identity, memory, and the relationship between realism, abstraction, and imagined space.

Several works included in the exhibition have received prior recognition. Lockdown Drill Inside the Closet received recognition in the U.S. Congressional Art Competition in New York's 6th District and is exhibited in the U.S. Capitol. Chi received a National Medal in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, while The Calamity of Modern Legacy was recognized among the Top 16 entries in the 2026 International Bow Seat Ocean Awareness Art Competition.

Over the past three years, Bonnie has received 43 National and Regional Scholastic Art & Writing Awards, including one National Medal, ten Gold Keys, twenty-one Silver Keys, and twelve Honorable Mentions.





Chi( My Fate _ Transcending Traditions)18X22 inch



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At the opening, Bonnie spoke about how her recent work has increasingly focused on questions of self and identity, including experiences related to cultural duality shaped by both Chinese and American backgrounds.

She noted that themes of identity, belonging, and self-reflection run throughout the exhibition, raising questions of origin, personal direction, and becoming.

The artist also explained the exhibition title: "Since life's beauty is in the eye of the beholder, my exploration is split into six categories. As the first letters of each theme spell out BEAUTI, it inspired me to title the series INNA BEAUTI - inner beauty."

Bonnie Keren He signs her exhibition catalog

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Three Galleries Trace a Narrative of Growth

The exhibition unfolds across three sections, presenting a narrative centered on growth, memory, and self-exploration. The corridor gallery showcases Bonnie's early ink landscape paintings, reflecting a foundation shaped by traditional training and family influence.

The outer gallery features paintings and installations exploring themes of renewal in nature, representations of American values, and reflections on the meaning of life. In contrast, the inner gallery turns inward through a series of self-portraits that examine emotional dualities and the relationship between dreams and lived experience.

Together, the three sections form a broader curatorial narrative moving from early foundations to personal inquiry and transformation.

Responding to this structure at the opening, Dr. Hao Qingsong noted that the exhibition engages with themes of youth, confidence, and personal growth, while inviting reflection on memory and broader questions about life. He also spoke to the exhibition's capacity to prompt personal reflection among viewers through the perspective of a young artist.

Bonnie Keren He Art Exhibition

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Congressional Recognition and Distinguished Voices

At the opening ceremony, former New York State Assemblyman Jimmy Meng presented Bonnie with two Certificates of Recognition on behalf of U.S. Representative Grace Meng and New York State Assemblyman Ron Kim, acknowledging her artistic achievements and contributions to the community through art.

The opening also included remarks from Bonnie's teachers and mentors, including art teacher Mona Seno and college counseling director Joe Latimer of Northfield Mount Hermon School, former art teacher Pat Myers of Portledge School, and former Yale IT developer Michael Satterwhite, several of whom traveled from out of state to attend and speak at the event.

Their participation reflected the broader educational and artistic community that has supported the artist's development.





Awards Ceremony

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Professional Recognition and Philanthropic Dimension

Remarks at the opening also referenced the exhibition catalog foreword written by Dr. Charles Riley II, director of the China Institute. His text addresses the technical, conceptual, and performative dimensions of Bonnie's work, including her self-portrait series and interdisciplinary approach.

The exhibition also includes a philanthropic component. Proceeds from the sale of selected early landscape paintings and artist-designed merchandise are being donated to support children through Twice As Smart in Greenfield, Massachusetts, helping provide access to art supplies. This charitable initiative extends the exhibition's themes beyond the gallery, connecting artistic practice with community support.

In closing remarks, Dr. Hao Qingsong described the exhibition as part of an evolving artistic journey, while the exhibition's title, INNA BEAUTI, returns to its central themes of inner beauty, identity, and ongoing self-exploration that run throughout the works on view.





Sense, Sanity, Splitting 16X20



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Media Contact

Vivien Liu

Grand China Media

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Source: NYA Collective