Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Öl bricht über $108 und Wedgemount dreht die Produktion genau jetzt wieder an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MQ1F | ISIN: NL0000852564 | Ticker-Symbol: AACA
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:57
32,700 Euro
+0,12 % +0,040
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AMX
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AALBERTS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AALBERTS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,50032,80030.04.
32,52032,78030.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 07:34 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts reports first quarter 2026 results

Utrecht, 1 May 2026

In the first quarter Aalberts realised EUR 772 million revenue, which translates into 2.8% organic revenue growth compared to the first quarter of last year. We realised EUR 109.7 million EBITA or 14.2% EBITA margin.

We report positive organic growth and improved EBITA margin in our three segments. Our added value margin remained at a good level and we mitigated the potential impact of geopolitical uncertainties.


Stéphane Simonetta, CEO commented: "It is encouraging to see that our business development initiatives started to enable us to get back to positive organic growth, and that our operations excellence initiatives supported an improved EBITA margin in our three segments. We continue the disciplined execution of our key initiatives, and I am pleased with the three acquisitions last year to rebalance our portfolio and geographical presence, as they are contributing positively to our results while integration is progressing well.

Based on current market conditions we expect improvements on organic revenue growth and EBITA margin in 2026. We will continue to deploy our strategic actions as per our 'thrive 2030' strategy."

share buyback
In the first quarter, a cumulative total of 994,341 shares was repurchased under the share buyback programme for a total consideration of EUR 31,257,146. Visit aalberts.com/sbb for the weekly progress overview.

contact
+31 (0)30 3079 302 (from 8:00 am CEST)
investors@aalberts.com

regulated information
This press release contains information that qualifies or may qualify as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Attachment

  • press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.