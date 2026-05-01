Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Interactive Reports Financial Results for Q4 and Fiscal 2025; Announces Conference Call on May 5, 2026

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp" or the "Company") (TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a value-added, AI-powered SaaS company delivering "Marketing Verified from Ad to Aisle," today announced its financial results for the three months ("Q4 2025") and the year ended December 31, 2025 ("Fiscal 2025"). All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in U.S. dollars. A copy of the complete audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Fiscal 2025 was a deliberate transition year for Snipp, marked by a comprehensive brand and go-to-market repositioning around AI-powered, purchase-verified marketing; the execution of multi-year contract renewals and expansions with marquee global brands; the implementation of approximately $1.3 million of annualized run-rate operating expense reductions; and the post year-end closing, , of a CAD $4.5 million senior secured convertible debenture financing led by strategic investors, including insiders of the Company. Together with a growing bookings backlog and a stable gross margin, these actions position the Company for a meaningfully improved EBITDA trajectory in 2026 and a path to EBITDA inflection in 2027.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call for investors on Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's recent financial results and forward plans.

Webcast: https://v.ringcentral.com/join/326967294 (Meeting ID 326967294)

Dial-in (United States): +1 650 419 1505

Dial-in (Canada): +1 437 800 0918

Additional international dial-in numbers are available at https://v.ringcentral.com/teleconference using the same Meeting ID.

Fiscal 2025 Highlights

(Refer to the Non-GAAP Measures, EBITDA, Gross Margin and Bookings Backlog discussion below.)

Resilient revenue with stable margin profile. Revenue for Fiscal 2025 was $22.0 million compared with $22.7 million in 2024, a decrease of approximately 3%, reflecting moderated client campaign activity in a transitioning market, partially offset by ongoing renewals and expansion of existing customer programs.

Q4 reflects timing of campaign mix. Revenue for Q4 2025 was $5.0 million compared with $6.7 million in Q4 2024, primarily reflecting reduced campaign volumes from a small number of large clients that did not repeat short-term programs run in the prior-year period.

Gross margin held steady, with Q4 expansion. Gross margin was 61% for Fiscal 2025, consistent with 2024. Q4 2025 gross margin expanded to 65% from 62% in the prior-year period, reflecting a higher mix of high-margin platform revenue and disciplined cost controls on campaign-related expenses.

Growing forward revenue visibility. Bookings Backlog - the contracted value of signed customer agreements that are not yet recognized as revenue - increased to $18.3 million at December 31, 2025, from $17.7 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of approximately 3%.

EBITDA reflects transition-year investment. Fiscal 2025 EBITDA was negative $0.8 million compared with positive $0.7 million in Fiscal 2024. Q4 2025 EBITDA was negative $0.5 million compared with positive $0.6 million in Q4 2024. The year-over-year decline reflects lower revenue and continued investment in the Company's platform and brand, partially offset by a meaningful reduction in share-based compensation.

Solid balance sheet, strengthened post year-end. Cash at December 31, 2025 was $3.4 million with accounts receivable of $1.7 million. Subsequent to year-end, the Company closed a CAD $4.5 million non-brokered private placement of senior secured convertible debentures led by strategic investors and insiders, to support growth initiatives, working capital, and continued investment in AI capabilities.

$1.3 million of annualized run-rate cost actions implemented; further actions underway. Between October 2025 and the date of this release, the Company implemented approximately $1.3 million of annualized run-rate operating expense reductions, with additional actions planned for the second half of 2026 as engineering delivery is progressively consolidated into the Company's lower-cost India hub.

Strategic and Commercial Highlights

New brand and market positioning. In March 2026, the Company launched a refreshed brand identity anchored by the "Marketing Verified from Ad to Aisle" tagline, reflecting Snipp's evolution into an AI-powered SaaS platform connecting marketing investment to verified, SKU-level purchase outcomes for the world's leading consumer brands.

Largest contract in Snipp's history. In March 2026, the Company secured a US $3.0 million, two-year contract extension with an existing marquee client in the pet-care sector - the largest single contract in Snipp's history - expanding a previously successful loyalty program through 2027.

Multi-year renewals and expansions. The Company executed a US $1.4 million two-year extension with a leading pet-care brand, and, subsequent to year-end, entered into a new US $1.3 million multi-year agreement extending a major FMCG client relationship through September 2028.

New enterprise wins. In November 2025, the Company secured a US $576,850 agreement with a multinational food manufacturer for purchase-based promotional programs, and a US $745,560 contract to build and manage a new professional-focused loyalty program for a global pet-care brand.

Financial Media Network expansion. Subsequent to year-end, Snipp announced an industry-first partnership with Inmar Intelligence to integrate digital grocery incentives into the SnippMEDIA Financial Media Network ("FMN"), which provides access to more than 60 million U.S. banking customers through marquee financial institutions.

Industry thought leadership. In March 2026, the Company released its 2026 AI Shopper Marketing Technology Landscape, a comprehensive industry map of the platforms transforming how brands engage shoppers and drive measurable sales, reinforcing Snipp's positioning at the centre of the AI-powered shopper marketing ecosystem.

Management Commentary

"2025 was the year we deliberately repositioned Snipp around the future of marketing technology - verified, AI-powered, purchase-anchored, and increasingly recurring," said Atul Sabharwal, Founder and Chief Executive Officer. "We refreshed our brand, signed the largest contract in our history, executed meaningful multi-year renewals with global brands, removed approximately $1.3 million of annualized run-rate cost from the business, and strengthened our balance sheet with a CAD $4.5 million strategic financing. Our gross margin held steady at 61% for the year and expanded to 65% in the fourth quarter, our bookings backlog grew to $18.3 million, and our SnippMEDIA Financial Media Network is being re-platformed to capture a long-duration opportunity. We enter 2026 with sharper focus, a stronger contracted revenue base, a leaner cost structure, and a clear path towards EBITDA inflection in 2027."

Non-GAAP Measures

Snipp uses certain performance measures throughout this document that are not recognized under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles or IFRS ("GAAP"), including Gross Margin, EBITDA, and Bookings Backlog. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in evaluating the Company's operations. Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP or IFRS as an indicator of Snipp's performance. The Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, these measures may not be comparable.

EBITDA. Snipp defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") as revenue minus operating expenses, excluding non-cash operating expenses consisting of share-based payments, depreciation and amortization. Interest and taxes are not included in the Company's operating expenses.

Gross Margin. Snipp defines Gross Margin as revenue less campaign infrastructure costs.

Bookings Backlog. Snipp defines Bookings Backlog as the total contracted value of signed customer agreements less revenue recognized to date under those contracts. Bookings translate into revenue based on IFRS principles, and Bookings Backlog reflects the portion of contracted revenue expected to be recognized in future periods.

EBITDA Reconciliation

(USD)



Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 Operating income (loss) (787,391 ) 149,426 (2,281,147 ) (1,341,637 ) Amortization of intangibles 301,970 267,899 1,156,548 1,055,100 Depreciation of equipment 5,438 3,525 17,319 12,964 Share-based payments 25,115 161,778 275,830 977,067 EBITDA (454,868 ) 582,628 (831,450 ) 703,494

Gross Margin

(USD)



Q4 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 Revenue 4,978,650 6,665,316 22,010,996 22,731,706 Less: Campaign infrastructure (1,734,239 ) (2,509,241 ) (8,690,646 ) (8,877,210 ) Gross Margin 3,244,411 4,156,075 13,320,350 13,854,496 Gross Margin % 65 % 62 % 61 % 61 %

About Snipp

Snipp Interactive Inc.?(TSXV:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF) is a leading AI-powered technology provider in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp helps brands drive actions, prove performance, and unlock insights across consumer and channel marketing strategies by connecting promotions, sweepstakes, instant wins, contests, offers, rebates, rewards, loyalty, and media programs directly to verified purchases and other brand specified activities.

Snipp's modular platform enables Fortune 500 brands, agencies, and partners to run both short-term and always-on programs at scale, transforming engagement into proven outcomes and owned first-party intelligence that powers meaningful, measurable growth. Snipp's AI-powered receipt and transaction validation capabilities have become an industry standard, enabling accurate, retailer-agnostic measurement.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. Snipp is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF. For more information, visit Snipp's website at www.snipp.com and its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

For Further Information, Please Contact

Snipp Interactive Inc.

Malcolm Davidson, Chief Financial Officer (Interim)

investors@snipp.com | 1-888-99-SNIPP

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially. When used in this document, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expectations for revenue and EBITDA trajectory in 2026 and 2027; the anticipated benefits and timing of cost-control measures; the expansion and re-platforming of the SnippMEDIA Financial Media Network; the expected conversion of bookings backlog into recognized revenue; and the Company's strategic and commercial plans. Such statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including those factors discussed in filings made by the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. There can be no assurance that the anticipated cost savings, EBITDA improvements, contract conversions, or growth initiatives will be realized in the amounts or on the timelines described. The Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright Snipp Interactive Inc. All rights reserved. All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE: Snipp Interactive Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/snipp-interactive-reports-financial-results-for-q4-and-fiscal-202-1163099