Augmentum Fintech plc - Satisfaction of FCA Regulatory Condition

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, in, into or from any jurisdiction (including the united states) where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

1 May 2026

RECOMMENDED CASH ACQUISITION

of

AUGMENTUM FINTECH PLC

by

FRONTIER BIDCO LIMITED

(a newly formed company indirectly and wholly controlled by Verdane Fund Manager AB in its capacity as manager of Verdane Freya XII Investments AB)

being implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under part

26 of the Companies Act 2006

Satisfaction of FCA Regulatory Condition

Introduction

On 25 February 2026, the boards of directors of Frontier Bidco Limited (" BidCo") and Augmentum Fintech plc (" Augmentum" or the " Company") announced that they had reached agreement on the terms and conditions of a recommended cash acquisition to be made by BidCo for the entire issued ordinary share capital of Augmentum (the " Acquisition")

The Acquisition is being implemented by means of a Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement between Augmentum and Augmentum Shareholders under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the " Scheme").

Augmentum published the shareholder circular relating to the Scheme (the " Scheme Document") on 20 March 2026.

On 15 April 2026, Augmentum announced that the Scheme had been approved by the requisite majority of Scheme Shareholders at the Court Meeting held on that date and the Resolutions relating to the implementation of the Scheme had been approved by the requisite majority of Augmentum Shareholders at the General Meeting, also held on 15 April 2026.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement shall have the same meanings given to them in the Scheme Document, unless the context requires otherwise.

Satisfaction of the FCA Regulatory Condition

Augmentum and BidCo are pleased to announce that, on 30 April 2026, the FCA gave written notice that it has determined to approve, or is to be treated as having approved, unconditionally the acquisition of "control" (for the purposes of Part XII of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (as amended)) over AFML and Retail Book by BidCo which will arise from the completion of the Acquisition. As a result, Condition 3.1 set out in Part A of Part 4 ( Conditions of the Acquisition and certain further terms)of the Scheme Document has been satisfied. For the avoidance of doubt, all conditions relating to the receipt of FCA regulatory approval have now been satisfied.

Timetable

Completion of the Acquisition remains subject to the satisfaction (or, where applicable, waiver) of the remaining Conditions set out in Part 4 ( Conditions of the Acquisition and certain further terms) of the Scheme Document, including the Court's sanction of the Scheme at the Court Sanction Hearing, the delivery of a copy of the Court Order to the Registrar of Companies and the Scheme thereby becoming Effective.

A further announcement (including an update to the expected timetable of principal events relating to the Scheme as set out in the Scheme Document) will be made through the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange in due course.

For further information

Verdane James Cook, Director of PR and Content +44 (0)7462 607105 Houlihan Lokey UK Limited (Financial Adviser to BidCo and Verdane) Tim Richardson / Chloe Catterick +44 (0)20 7839 3355 +44 (0)20 7839 3355 Augmentum Fintech plc William Reeve, Chairman Via Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Media Enquiries: Nigel Szembel +44 (0)7802 362088 Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (Sole Financial Adviser and Rule 3 Adviser to Augmentum) Marc Milmo, Robert Peel, Henrik Persson, Daniel Balabanoff, Trisyia Jamaludin +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Stephenson Harwood LLP is retained as legal adviser to Augmentum. Taylor Wessing LLP is retained as legal adviser to Verdane and BidCo.

Important notices

Houlihan Lokey UK Limited (" Houlihan Lokey"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to BidCo and Verdane and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than BidCo and Verdane for providing the protections afforded to clients of Houlihan Lokey or for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Houlihan Lokey nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability, or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Houlihan Lokey in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited (" Cavendish"), which is authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority, is acting exclusively as sole financial adviser and Rule 3 adviser to Augmentum and no one else in connection with the Acquisition and will not be responsible to anyone other than Augmentum for providing the protections afforded to clients of Cavendish or for providing advice in relation to the Acquisition or any other matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Cavendish nor any of its affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability, or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract, in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Cavendish in connection with this announcement, any statement contained herein or otherwise.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell or an invitation to purchase any securities or the solicitation of an offer to buy, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of any securities, pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any purchase, sale, issuance or exchange of securities or such solicitation in any jurisdiction in which such offer, invitation, solicitation, purchase, sale, issuance or exchange is unlawful.

This announcement has been prepared for the purpose of complying with English law, the Takeover Code, the UK Listing Rules, the Market Abuse Regulation and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, and the information disclosed may not be the same as that which would have been disclosed if this announcement had been prepared in accordance with the laws of any other jurisdictions.

Overseas Shareholders

The release, publication or distribution of this announcement in or into certain jurisdictions other than the United Kingdom may be restricted by the laws and/or regulations of those jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this announcement comes who are not resident in the United Kingdom or who are subject to the laws and/or regulations of any jurisdiction other than the United Kingdom should inform themselves of, and observe, any such applicable laws and/or regulations in their jurisdiction. In particular, the ability of persons who are not resident in the United Kingdom to vote their Augmentum Shares with respect to the Scheme at the Court Meeting or the Resolution(s) at the General Meeting, or to appoint another person as proxy to vote at the Court Meeting or the General Meeting on their behalf, may be affected by the laws of the relevant jurisdiction in which they are located. Further details in relation to Overseas Shareholders will be contained in the Scheme Document. Any failure to comply with any such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, the companies and persons involved in the Acquisition disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of such restrictions by any person.

Unless otherwise determined by BidCo or required by the Takeover Code, and permitted by applicable law and regulation, the Acquisition shall not be made available, directly or indirectly, in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction and no person may vote in favour of the Scheme by any such use, means, instrumentality or form within a Restricted Jurisdiction or any other jurisdiction if to do so would constitute a violation of the laws of that jurisdiction. Accordingly, copies of this announcement and all documents relating to the Acquisition are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in, into or from a Restricted Jurisdiction where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction, and persons receiving this announcement and all documents relating to the Acquisition (including custodians, nominees and trustees) must not mail or otherwise distribute or send them in, into or from such jurisdictions where to do so would violate the laws in that jurisdiction. If the Acquisition is implemented by a Takeover Offer (unless otherwise permitted by applicable law or regulation), the Takeover Offer may not be made, directly or indirectly, in or into or by use of the mails or any other means or instrumentality (including, without limitation, facsimile, email or other electronic transmission, telex or telephone) of interstate or foreign commerce of, or any facility of a national state or other securities exchange, of any Restricted Jurisdiction and the Takeover Offer will not be capable of acceptance by any such use, means, instrumentality or facilities or from or within any Restricted Jurisdiction.

The Acquisition shall be subject to English law and the jurisdiction of the Court, and, among other things, the applicable requirements of the Takeover Code, the Panel, the London Stock Exchange, the Financial Conduct Authority and the Registrar of Companies.

Additional information for investors in the United States

The Acquisition relates to shares of an English company admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and is proposed to be implemented by means of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act which will be governed by English law. A transaction effected by means of a scheme of arrangement is not subject to the tender offer rules or the proxy solicitation rules under the US Exchange Act.

Accordingly, the Acquisition is subject to the disclosure and procedural requirements applicable in the United Kingdom to schemes of arrangement which differ from the requirements of United States tender offer and proxy solicitation rules.

However, if BidCo were to elect to implement the Acquisition by means of a Takeover Offer and determines to extend such Takeover Offer into the United States, such Takeover Offer shall be made in compliance with all applicable United States laws and regulations, including, without limitation, to the extent applicable, Section 14(e) of the US Exchange Act and Regulation 14E thereunder. Such a Takeover Offer would be made in the United States by BidCo and no one else.

In accordance with normal United Kingdom practice and pursuant to Rule 14(e)-5(b) of the US Exchange Act (if applicable), BidCo or its nominees, or its brokers (acting as agents), may from time to time make certain purchases of, or arrangements to purchase, shares or other securities of Augmentum outside of the US, other than pursuant to the Acquisition, until the date on which the Acquisition and/or Scheme becomes Effective, lapses or is otherwise withdrawn. Were they to be made, these purchases or arrangements to purchase would occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices and would comply with applicable law, including the US Exchange Act. Any information about such purchases or arrangements to purchase shall be disclosed as required in the UK, shall be reported to a Regulatory Information Service and shall be available on the London Stock Exchange website at www.londonstockexchange.com.

The receipt of consideration by a US holder for the transfer of its Augmentum Shares pursuant to the Acquisition may have tax consequences in the US and such consequences, if any, are not described herein. US holders of Augmentum Shares are urged to consult their independent professional adviser immediately regarding the legal, tax and financial consequences of the Acquisition applicable to them.

Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities commission of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved the Acquisition, passed judgment upon the fairness or the merits of the Acquisition, or passed judgment upon the completeness, adequacy or accuracy of this announcement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Financial information relating to Augmentum included in the Scheme Document (or, if the Acquisition is implemented by way of a Takeover Offer, the offer document) or any other documents relating to the Acquisition, has been or shall have been prepared in accordance with accounting standards applicable in the United Kingdom and may not be comparable to financial information of US companies or other companies whose financial statements are prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (" US GAAP"). US GAAP differs in certain significant respects from accounting standards applicable in the United Kingdom. None of the financial information in this announcement has been audited in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States or the auditing standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States).

Each of BidCo and Augmentum is organised under the laws of England and Wales. Some or all of the officers and directors of BidCo and Augmentum , respectively, are residents of countries other than the United States. In addition, a number of the assets of BidCo and Augmentum are located outside the United States. As a result, it may be difficult for US holders of Augmentum Shares to effect service of process within the United States upon BidCo or Augmentum or their respective officers or directors or to enforce against them a judgment of a US court predicated upon the federal or state securities laws of the United States, including judgments based upon the civil liability provisions of the US federal securities laws. US shareholders of Augmentum may not be able to sue a non-US company or its officers or directors in a non-US court for violations of US securities laws. Further, it may be difficult to compel a non-US company and its affiliates to subject themselves to a US court's jurisdiction or judgment.

Disclosure requirements of the Takeover Code

Under Rule 8.3(a) of the Takeover Code, any person who is interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of an offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror (being any offeror other than an offeror in respect of which it has been announced that its offer is, or is likely to be, solely in cash) must make an Opening Position Disclosure following the commencement of the offer period and, if later, following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. An Opening Position Disclosure must contain details of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s). An Opening Position Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(a) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the commencement of the offer period and, if appropriate, by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the 10th business day following the announcement in which any securities exchange offeror is first identified. Relevant persons who deal in the relevant securities of the offeree company or of a securities exchange offeror prior to the deadline for making an Opening Position Disclosure must instead make a Dealing Disclosure.

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Takeover Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in 1 per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a Dealing Disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A Dealing Disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror(s), save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8 of the Takeover Code. A Dealing Disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) of the Takeover Code applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they shall be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and Dealing Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4 of the Takeover Code).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and Dealing Disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at http://www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk/ , including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the offer period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. You should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0)20 7638 0129 if you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a Dealing Disclosure.

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