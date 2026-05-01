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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 08:06 Uhr
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BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 30 April 2026 its issued share capital consisted of 29,448,641 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each, carrying one vote per share (ordinary shares held in treasury: 2,181,662).

Shareholders should use 29,448,641 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Contact:

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited, Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 649 3432

Date: 1 May 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.