The Family Channel and The Heartland Network Join With Augason Farms and 4Patriots To Launch GET PREPARED

4-Part Half-Hour Series Focuses On All Aspects of Emergency Preparedness

Including Water, Power and Emergency Preparedness Meals

GET PREPARED Debuts Week Of May 4 On The Family Channel and The Heartland Network

NASHVILLE, TN AND SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / As has been shown over the recent years, because emergency preparedness isn't just for "preppers" any more but rather an accepted new reality for families in every sector of the country, The Family Channel (https://www.getafteritmedia.com/fam) and The Heartland Network (https://www.watchheartlandtv.com/) have teamed with Augason Farms (www.augasonfarms.com) and 4Patriots (www.4patriots.com) - the top two companies in the emergency preparedness industry - to launch GET PREPARED, a four-part half-hour series focusing on all key aspects of preparation for times of unforeseen events set to launch the week of May 4.

Hosted by Augason Farms President Nathan Yearsley, GET PREPARED delves into the details of preparing for all sorts of emergencies from natural disasters to power outages, civil unrest, illness or job loss. Joining Nathan in the 4-part series are Morgan Bracy-Carter and Seth Weller, spokespersons for 4Patriots and instructors in the popular 4Patriots University (Emergency Preparedness Webinars & Online Classes | 4Patriots).

GET PREPARED viewers will receive a comprehensive guide to 4Patriots emergency preparedness products, including the company's nationally acclaimed solar generators and water filtration systems. At the same time, series host and Augason Farms President Nathan Yearsley will showcase his company's expansive line-up of meals for every member of the family, a wide and varied menu of foods that taste great and provide the calories and proteins your body needs to run at maximum efficiency.

"Emergency preparedness is fast becoming a must-do for a growing majority of Americans who want to be ready for any type of emergency. Disaster situations are an inevitable part of life, but it doesn't have to be inevitable that families become victimized by unforeseen events. GET PREPARED is squarely focused on how families can plan for any contingency. Entertaining as well as enlightening, the series is appointment viewing for families everywhere," said Joel Wertman, CEO of Get After It Media, owner-operator of The Family Channel and The Heartland Network.

About Blue Chip Group and Augason Farms:

Founded in 1972 in Salt Lake City, Blue Chip Group, with the Augason Farms brand, is a pioneering leader in the preparedness food industry, sourcing, formulating, and producing the most nutritious emergency foods on the market. With a customer satisfaction ranking on Google Review of 4.5 stars, Augason Farms products are available at many of the country's most prominent and trusted national retailers. Visit https://www.augasonfarms.com/. Blue Chip Group is also a growing Food and Beverage Contract Manufacturer, with expanding capabilities and capacity. Visit www.bcgcopacking.com.

About 4Patriots.com:

4Patriots, is a direct-to-consumer emergency preparedness brand committed to offering innovative products necessary for Americans to prepare for any emergency and become more self-reliant and independent. Founded in 2008 by Erin Baler and Allen Baler as a common-sense resource for families wanting to be prepared for everyday and crisis situations, the Nashville company has grown its product line, customer base, and profile to become one of the country's leading and fastest-growing proponents of responsible self-reliance. 4Patriots offers free shipping from Utah for all orders over $97; a product guarantee; a USA-based customer service team; and thousands of 5-star customer reviews. It also supports a host of veteran's organizations.

About Get After It Media (GAIM):

Get After It Media (GAIM) is a multi-platform broadcast and streaming company delivering premium content across five national television networks and digital platforms. With a rapidly expanding footprint across U.S. broadcast and streaming, GAIM is building a fully converged ecosystem where linear and digital operate as one unified engine for growth, distribution, and monetization.

Learn more at: https://www.getafteritmedia.com or @GetAfterItMedia on LinkedIn.

Stream GAIM networks and original programming at: https://watch.itsrealgoodtv.com

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CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: Augason Farms

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/the-family-channel-and-the-heartland-network-join-with-augason-farms-and-1163102