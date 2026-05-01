California is asserting state authority to revive the $700 million Soda Mountain project, marking a new era where Sacramento can reclaim authority from local counties to force stalled utility-scale solar and storage across the finish line. USA The California Energy Commission has approved the 300 MW Soda Mountain Solar Project, marking the first time a major solar development has successfully used a state-level "opt-in" procedure to bypass local opposition to an energy project. The decision provides a roadmap for utility-scale developers to overcome local land-use restrictions that have historically ...

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