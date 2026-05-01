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WKN: A41BR5 | ISIN: GB00BNG90H86 | Ticker-Symbol: 97D0
Stuttgart
30.04.26 | 21:55
0,001 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
QUANTUM DATA ENERGY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUANTUM DATA ENERGY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0080,05030.04.
Dow Jones News
01.05.2026 09:03 Uhr
199 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Quantum Data Energy PLC - Suspension

DJ Quantum Data Energy PLC - Suspension 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Quantum Data Energy PLC - Suspension 
01-May-2026 / 07:30 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
01/05/2026, 07:30 
 
TEMPORARY SUSPENSION 
 
Quantum Data Energy PLC 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") temporarily suspends the securities set out below from the Official List 
effective from 01/05/2026, 07:30 at the request of the company: 
Security Description                Listing Category          ISIN 
 
Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid    Equity shares (transition)     GB00BNG90H86   --

This notice has been issued by Listings Data Management - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: SUS 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 425758 
EQS News ID:  2318544 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2318544&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2026 02:31 ET (06:31 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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