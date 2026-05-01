An international research team has proposed a perovskite solar cell architecture incorporating a thin tetraphenyl-porphine zinc interfacial layer to enhance surface potential, passivate defect states, and improve charge transport. The strategy leads to improved device efficiency and operational stability, enabling power conversion efficiencies exceeding 13%.An international group of researchers has proposed a novel device design that enhances the surface potential of cesium lead iodide bromide (CsPbIBr2) perovskite solar cells by depositing a thin layer of tetraphenyl-porphine zinc (TPP-Zn) onto ...

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