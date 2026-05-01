DJ Removal: Pavillion Mortgages 2022-1 PLC

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal: Pavillion Mortgages 2022-1 PLC 01-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/05/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL Pavillion Mortgages 2022-1 PLC The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 01/05/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Class A Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/10/2065; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2554836507 -- thereof) Class B Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/10/2065; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2554836762 -- thereof) Class C Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/10/2065; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2554837570 -- thereof) Class D Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/10/2065; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2554837653 -- thereof) Class E Mortgage Backed Floating Rate Notes due 25/10/2065; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS2554837737 -- thereof) Class R Floating Rate Notes due 25/10/2065; fully paid; (Registered in denominations Debt and debt-like XS2554839279 -- of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities

This notice has been issued by Issuer Management - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 425979 EQS News ID: 2319244 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)