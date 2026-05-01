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Dow Jones News
01.05.2026 09:33 Uhr
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Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
01-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 

01/05/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Security Description                                Listing Category   ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: The Metropolis of Tokyo 
 
4.125% Bonds due 30/04/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of      Debt and debt-like  XS3327917962   --  
USD200,000 each)                                  securities 

Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank 
 
Preference Share Linked Notes due 04/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like 
bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities      XS2067309604   --  
and including GBP1,999) 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45  Securitised 
Point Decrement Index due 01/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives     XS3158743941   --  
GBP1 each) 

Issuer Name: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC 
 
                                          Equity shares 
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each; fully paid                      (commercial     GB00BQSBH502   --  
                                          companies) 

Issuer Name: Rosebank Industries plc 
 
                                          Equity shares 
Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid                    (commercial     JE00BSBJ5M88   --  
                                          companies) 

Issuer Name: Meridian Mining PLC 
 
                                          Equity shares 
Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each; fully paid                    (commercial     GB00BVPND783   --  
                                          companies) 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
Securities due 04/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of   Debt and debt-like  XS3263015078   --  
GBP1 each)                                     securities 

Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 
 
1.273% Notes due 07/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of    Debt and debt-like  XS3341289117   --  
JPY100,000,000 each)                                securities 

Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 
 
4.75% Notes due 01/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of     Debt and debt-like  XS3345525946   --  
USD200,000 each)                                  securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 426004 
EQS News ID:  2319622 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2319622&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.