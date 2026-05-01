Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Official List Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 01-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: The Metropolis of Tokyo 4.125% Bonds due 30/04/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and debt-like XS3327917962 -- USD200,000 each) securities Issuer Name: Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank Preference Share Linked Notes due 04/05/2033; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and debt-like bearer of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1.00 in excess thereof up to securities XS2067309604 -- and including GBP1,999) Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Memory Coupon Barrier Autocall Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Equally Weighted 45 Securitised Point Decrement Index due 01/05/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of derivatives XS3158743941 -- GBP1 each) Issuer Name: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC Equity shares Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each; fully paid (commercial GB00BQSBH502 -- companies) Issuer Name: Rosebank Industries plc Equity shares Ordinary Shares of no par value; fully paid (commercial JE00BSBJ5M88 -- companies) Issuer Name: Meridian Mining PLC Equity shares Ordinary Shares of EUR0.01 each; fully paid (commercial GB00BVPND783 -- companies) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 04/05/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3263015078 -- GBP1 each) securities Issuer Name: MITSUBISHI HC CAPITAL UK PLC 1.273% Notes due 07/05/2027; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3341289117 -- JPY100,000,000 each) securities Issuer Name: QNB Finance Ltd 4.75% Notes due 01/05/2031; fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS3345525946 -- USD200,000 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 426004 EQS News ID: 2319622 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)