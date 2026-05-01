DJ Amendment Notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Amendment Notice 01-May-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 01/05/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Peabody Capital No 2 plc 3.25% Secured Bonds due 14/09/2048; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1875300912 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities 4.625% Secured Bonds due 12/12/2053; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1004042575 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities These should now appear as: Issuer Name: Peabody Trust 3.25% Secured Bonds due 14/09/2048; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1875300912 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities 4.625% Secured Bonds due 12/12/2053; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1004042575 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities Issuer Name: Peabody Capital Plc 5.25% Secured Bonds due 17/03/2043; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS0606218021 -- including GBP199,000) These should now appear as: Issuer Name: Peabody Trust 5.25% Secured Bonds due 17/03/2043; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS0606218021 -- including GBP199,000) Issuer Name: TCHG Capital plc 4.665% Secured Bonds due 03/07/2045; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1080221598 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities These should now appear as: Issuer Name: Peabody Trust 4.665% Secured Bonds due 03/07/2045; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like XS1080221598 -- GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets. SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 426003 EQS News ID: 2319614 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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May 01, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)