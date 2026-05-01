Qatari researchers found that bifacial 2P horizontal single-axis tracking PV systems in desert conditions produced up to 13.5% more electricity than fixed-tilt systems over long-term field testing in Qatar. The study also showed strong seasonal and technology-dependent performance, with tracker advantages varying with irradiance and weather conditions.Researchers at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) in Qatar compared the performance of bifacial, two-in-portrait (2P) horizontal PV systems with horizontal single-axis trackers (HSAT) against fixed-tilt systems under desert conditions in the Middle ...

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