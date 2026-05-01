ParentShield: UK Mobile Network Launches AI That Flags Risk in Children's Phone Calls

ParentShield unveils world-first AI that analyses conversations to identify risk - without human monitoring

DERBY, England, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ParentShield, the UK' s leading child-safe mobile network, has launched a world-first AI-powered safeguarding feature that analyses children' s phone calls and flags potential risk.

The technology generates clear summaries of calls and assigns a simple traffic light risk score - Low, Medium, or High - immediately after each conversation ends.

Available within the ParentShield Portal, it gives parents and care organisations instant insight into communications without needing to listen to full recordings.

AI That Understands Conversations - Not Just Words

At the core is ParentShield' s proprietary AI, designed to go beyond keyword detection.

The system analyses:

What is being said (language and content)

How it is being said (tone and style)

How the interaction unfolds (turn-taking and response patterns)

By combining these signals, the AI identifies patterns linked to known risks and harmful behaviours - including suspicious or concerning interactions - and converts them into a clear, actionable risk score.

This marks a shift from traditional monitoring, which relies on manual review or basic keyword matching, to a more advanced form of contextual, behavioural analysis.

Graham Tyers, CEO at ParentShield, said:

"This isn' t just analysing words - it' s understanding conversations. Our AI looks at how interactions unfold, not just what is said, allowing it to identify potential risk far more effectively. We believe this is a world-first in mobile safeguarding."

Safeguarding at Scale

While designed for families, the feature also supports local authorities and care organisations responsible for safeguarding young people.

AI-powered summaries and risk scoring enable:

Faster identification of safeguarding concerns

Reduced reliance on manual monitoring

Clear prioritisation of higher-risk interactions

Scalable protection across large groups

By removing the need to listen to calls, safeguarding teams can focus attention where it matters most, improving response times and outcomes.

All analysis is carried out automatically, with call content securely assessed against known risk patterns. The result is a concise summary and risk score, balancing safeguarding insight with appropriate privacy.

Availability

ParentShield SIM cards can be ordered directly from the ParentShield website to give your child a safer, more controlled mobile experience from day one.

The AI Call Summary and Risk Scoring feature is rolling out free of charge to all ParentShield customers via the ParentShield Portal.

ParentShield is the UK' s leading child-safe mobile network, designed to help parents protect and guide their children' s mobile use with monitoring, contact controls, and advanced safeguarding tools. Derby based ParentShield was founded in 2017 and has over 25,000 UK subscribers protecting children and vulnerable people.

https://parentshield.co.uk/

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