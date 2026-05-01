Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
1 May 2026
Oxford Instruments plc
("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")
Transaction in Own Shares
Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:
Date
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)
Highest price paid per share (GBp)
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)
24/04/2026
12,226
27.740000
28.000000
27.941566
28/04/2026
11,402
27.840000
28.000000
27.974345
29/04/2026
7,100
27.960000
28.500000
28.244676
30/04/2026
7,100
27.960000
28.820000
28.457115
Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,241,050. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,241,050. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Transaction Details:
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:
Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 24.04-30.04.pdf
For further details:
Oxford Instruments plc
Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916