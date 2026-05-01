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WKN: 868366 | ISIN: GB0006650450 | Ticker-Symbol: OX3
Stuttgart
30.04.26 | 21:56
33,600 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
FTSE techMARK Focus
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
33,60034,00030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

1 May 2026

Oxford Instruments plc

("Oxford Instruments" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Oxford Instruments announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 2 March 2026 (the "Share Buyback Programme"), the Company purchased the following number of its own ordinary shares of 5p each through J.P Morgan Securities plc ( JPMS plc) for cancellation:

Date

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased

Lowest price paid per share (GBp)

Highest price paid per share (GBp)

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp)

24/04/2026

12,226

27.740000

28.000000

27.941566

28/04/2026

11,402

27.840000

28.000000

27.974345

29/04/2026

7,100

27.960000

28.500000

28.244676

30/04/2026

7,100

27.960000

28.820000

28.457115

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 55,241,050. The Company holds no shares in treasury and therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 55,241,050. This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Transaction Details:

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, detailed information of the individual trades made by JPMS plc on behalf of the Company as part of the Share Buyback Programme can be found at the following link:

Oxford Instruments plc - Weekly Trade Fills - 24.04-30.04.pdf

For further details:

Oxford Instruments plc

Stephen Lamacraft, Head of Investor Relations Tel: +44 7776 433 916

© 2026 PR Newswire
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