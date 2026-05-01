M Energy d.o.o. has signed a grid-connection agreement with Montenegro's transmission operator for a 385 MW solar project, which would be the largest in a country with around 30 MW of installed PV capacity.M Energy d.o.o. has secured grid access for its planned 385?MW solar plant after agreeing connection terms with transmission operator CGES. M Energy d.o.o., a special-purpose vehicle established for the project, signed a grid-connection agreement with CGES, Montenegro's transmission system operator, in 2023 for a maximum capacity of 385 MW at sites in Ubli, Cetinje municipality, and Bogetici-Brocanac, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...