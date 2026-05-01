PureHealth Reports Revenue of USD 2.0 Billion and Net Profit of USD 113 Million in Q1-2026

Group revenue growth of 10% year-on-year driven by strong growth across the Group's international portfolio and the Cover vertical.

EBITDA increased 5% year-on-year to USD 323 million.

The Group is well-positioned to continue pursuing value accretive growth, supported by a solid balance sheet with total assets of USD 15.6 billion.

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PureHealth Holding PJSC ("PureHealth" or "the Group") (ADX Symbol: PUREHEALTH), the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, today announced its financial results for the three-month period ended 31 March 2026. While the Group experienced limited, short-term impacts from the evolving regional environment, overall performance remained resilient, supported by strong underlying demand and geographic diversification. The Group's revenue increased 10% year-on-year to USD 2.0 billion, driven by strong growth in PureHealth's international Care (healthcare) portfolio and the Cover (insurance) vertical. PureHealth's EBITDA grew 5% year-on-year to USD 323 million, driven by the strength of its operating model and ongoing global expansion. Net profit was USD 113 million in Q1-2026, reflecting the impact of regulatory developments under the Unified Purchasing Program (UPP) during the period.

H.E. Kamal Al Maazmi, Chairman of PureHealth, said: "PureHealth delivered a strong start to 2026, with robust growth across the Group reflecting sustained demand and disciplined execution. Our performance continues to be driven by the scale and resilience of our integrated Care and Cover model, which provides both stability and long-term growth opportunities. The continued momentum in our international portfolio has played an increasingly important role in the Group's growth and diversification, while complementing our leadership position in the UAE. As we move forward, we remain focused on advancing our strategy and reinforcing PureHealth's position as a leading global healthcare platform."

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer of PureHealth, commented: "Our first quarter performance reflects resilience across our core markets and the growing momentum of our international portfolio. Circle Health and Hellenic Healthcare Group delivered solid performances, significantly scaling our international revenue base and further reinforcing the strategic rationale for our global expansion. In the UAE, we continued to expand capacity, deepen clinical complexity, and grow our insurance platform, reflecting the sustained underlying strength of our home market. We continue to build on the strength of our integrated platform, accelerating clinical excellence, advancing our global expansion, and further strengthening our position as a leading international healthcare group."

Financial & Operational Highlights Across the Care and Cover Verticals

International (Care): Revenue grew a strong 60% year-on-year to USD 682 million driven by contributions from Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG). EBITDA also grew 60% year-on-year for the quarter, with the EBITDA margin remaining flat year-on-year. In the UK, Circle Health revenue grew 9.5% year-on-year, driven by inpatient, day-case, and outpatient growth. In Greece and Cyprus, HHG demonstrated strong momentum, with a 9% increase in patient volumes led by outpatient growth, and contributed USD 214 million to the Group's Q1-2026 revenue.

UAE (Care): Revenue decreased 13% year-on-year to USD 745 million due to regulatory changes, primarily the introduction of the UPP in May 2025. Underlying activity levels remained healthy, with outpatient and inpatient volumes rising by 3% and 10% year-on-year, respectively, in Q1-2026. Additionally, lab and surgical volumes both increased 2% year-on-year and occupancy across UAE hospitals grew four percentage points to 76% in Q1-2026.

Insurance (Cover): Revenue increased 9% year-on-year to USD 551 million, supported by a 5.6% year-on-year increase in gross written premium to USD 1.0 billion. This was driven by strong renewals, disciplined pricing, and steady new business growth. Additionally, a 5% year-on-year increase in insured members to 3.4 million further supported the vertical's performance in Q1-2026.

Key Strategic Updates

Circle Health continued to expand hospital capacity and services during the quarter, including the addition of new consulting rooms at The Park Hospital, increasing primary care and supporting higher elective throughput.





Circle Health became the first private hospital group in the UK to adopt Intuitive's Da Vinci 5 robotic surgical system, reinforcing its specialist surgical capabilities across its network.





HHG's bolt-on acquisition of EVANGELISMOS Hospital, completed at the end of Q4 2025, expanded the Group's footprint in Cyprus.





SEHA added more than 190 beds across critical care, paediatric, medical, surgical, and long-term care units.





PureLab deployed an AI-powered, SaaS logistics management system across the UAE to digitise multi-emirate logistics operations.





PureCS expanded delivery of IT services to Circle Health and HHG, supporting ongoing digital transformation.





Daman's expansion into Property & Casualty is off to a strong start, with all lines operational, early market traction, and USD 5.6 million in initial gross written premiums.

Outlook

Looking ahead, PureHealth remains well positioned to deliver sustainable growth, supported by the continued expansion and integration of its international platform, disciplined growth in the Cover vertical including Property & Casualty, steady demand across its core UAE operations, and ongoing investment in technology and digital capabilities. The Group expects its value accretive high margin international portfolio to play an increasingly important role in driving revenue growth and diversification over the medium term, as recently acquired assets continue to scale and deliver synergies. At the same time, PureHealth will continue to invest in capacity expansion, service complexity, and high-acuity care across its network, while advancing digital and AI-enabled initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and patient experience.

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