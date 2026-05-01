MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Total Voting Rights
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01
01 May 2026
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
Voting Rights and Capital
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, MIGO Opportunities Trust plc (the "Company") announces the following:
As at 30 April 2026, the Company's capital consists of ordinary shares of 1p with each ordinary share holding one voting right. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 16,971,542. The Company has no ordinary shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 16,971,542.
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Company, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
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Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 709 8732