MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantum Leap Acquisition Corp ("Quantum Leap" or the "Company") today announced the pricing of its initial public offering ("IPO") of 20,000,000 units at an offering price of $10.00 per unit, with each unit consisting of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share of the Company at a price of $11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. The units are expected to trade on The New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") under the ticker symbol "QLEPU" beginning May 1, 2026. The Company expects the IPO to close on May 4, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the ordinary shares and the rights are expected to be traded on NYSE under the symbols "QLEP" and "QLEPW," respectively.A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any.A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the securities, as amended (File No. 333-293359) was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and declared effective on April 30, 2026. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus may be obtained from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com.This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.About Quantum Leap Acquisition CorpQuantum Leap is a blank check company that was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an acquisition in any business, industry, sector, or geographic location (with the exception of China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau), it intends to focus on target companies within the artificial intelligence ("AI"), quantum computing, and blockchain technology sectors.Quantum Leap is led by Chief Executive Officer Kervin Pillay, Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Haydar Haba, and Chief Operating Officer David James Chapman. Messrs. Pillay, Haba, and Chapman have more than six decades of collective experience in the AI, quantum computing, cybersecurity, and blockchain technology industries. While the Company may pursue a business combination with a target in any sector, the Company plans to focus on leveraging the unique strengths of its leadership team to identify, acquire, and operate a business or businesses that can benefit from their operating and capital markets experience, sector expertise, and established global relationships across these industries.Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the proposed initial public offering, listing on the NYSE, satisfaction of closing conditions, the acquisition of a business and the anticipated use of the net proceeds. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the net proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the Company's offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.ContactsInvestor ContactQuantum Leap Acquisition CorpIR@Quantumleapacquisition.comMedia ContactsScott Deveau / Nate JohnsonAugust Strategic CommunicationsQuantumLeap@AugustCo.com(323) 892-5562

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