Belo Sun Mining Corp.: Belo Sun Provides Update on Volta Grande Gold Project

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belo Sun Mining Corp. ("Belo Sun" or "Company") (TSX: BSX, OTCQB: BSXGF) today announces an update on recent developments relating to its Volta Grande Gold Project ("Project") located in Pará State, Brazil. The Company is pleased to report on the reissue of the Installation License ("LI") for the Project.

Following the court-approved reinstatement of the Project's Installation License in February 2026, the State Secretariat for Environment, Climate and Sustainability of Pará ("SEMAS") has reissued the LI for the Project. The new LI (3698/2026) replaces the prior LI (2712/2017) and is valid until April 2029. The reissued LI maintains the same project scope, studies, and layout, and allows the Company to advance the Project.

As anticipated, the reissued LI includes updated conditions in line with current regulatory requirements. The Company has been engaged in ongoing and constructive dialogue with SEMAS to clarify the technical work that needs to be completed to satisfy the conditions. Belo Sun expects to publish a comprehensive project update by the end of the second quarter of 2026, outlining the next phase of work as the Project advances toward construction. The update is expected to include the anticipated timeline and key milestones for the updated Definitive Feasibility Study for the Project ("DFS"), which will reflect current market conditions, metal prices and the latest project planning work, together with the technical work required under the reissued LI and progress on the Company's social and community development programs.

Clovis Torres, Chief Executive Officer of Belo Sun, commented: "The reissued Installation License is an important step forward for the Project and provides greater clarity on the permitting framework. We are encouraged by SEMAS's constructive and collaborative approach following the reinstatement of the LI, and by the ongoing dialogue as we work together to advance the Project to maximize its benefits for all stakeholders. Our focus remains advancing the Project responsibly while supporting employment, training and economic opportunities for local communities."

About the Company

Belo Sun Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company with gold-focused properties in Brazil. Belo Sun's primary focus is advancing and expanding its 100% owned Volta Grande Gold Project in Pará State, Brazil. Belo Sun trades on the TSX under the symbol "BSX" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "BSXGF." For more information about Belo Sun, please visit www.belosun.com.

For inquiries, please contact Belo Sun Mining Corp, +1 888-516-4171 or info@belosun.com

Caution regarding forward-looking information: