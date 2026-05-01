TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on April 30, 2026. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 188,939,751, representing 63.55 per cent of the Company's outstanding common shares.
The following resolutions were considered by shareholders:
Election of Directors
The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes For
|Per cent
|Against
|Per cent
|Brian Baker
|169,367,796
|92.54
|13,662,120
|7.46
|John P. Dielwart
|181,971,364
|99.42
|1,058,552
|0.58
|Laura W. Folse
|182,079,603
|99.48
|950,310
|0.52
|Joel E. Hunter
|182,377,197
|99.64
|652,249
|0.36
|Thomas M. O'Flynn
|182,117,078
|99.50
|912,838
|0.50
|Bryan D. Pinney
|181,353,532
|99.08
|1,676,382
|0.92
|James Reid
|182,367,358
|99.64
|662,558
|0.36
|Manjit K. Sharma
|182,312,612
|99.61
|717,302
|0.39
|Sandra R. Sharman
|181,766,236
|99.31
|1,261,882
|0.69
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2026 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|Votes For
|Per cent
|Abstained
|Per cent
|187,406,979
|99.19
|1,532,770
|0.81
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
The non-binding advisory vote to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|Votes For
|Per cent
|Against
|Per cent
|176,968,517
|96.69
|6,061,396
|3.31
Increase in Shares Available for Issuance Under Share Unit Plan
The resolution approving the increase in the number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Corporation's Share Unit Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:
|Votes For
|Per cent
|Against
|Per cent
|186,169,941
|98.53
|2,769,806
|1.47
About TransAlta Corporation:
TransAlta is one of Canada's largest publicly traded power generators, delivering reliable electricity across Canada, the United States and Western Australia. For more than 100 years, our people have safely operated and evolved essential energy infrastructure that powers customers and communities. Our technology-diverse portfolio and disciplined execution allow us to deliver dependable power across evolving energy systems. We take a practical, responsible approach to meeting today's energy needs while building for what comes next.
For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com
For more information:
|Investor Inquiries:
|Media Inquiries:
|Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and US
|Phone: 1-855-255-9184
|Email: investor_relations@transalta.com
|Email: ta_media_relations@transalta.com