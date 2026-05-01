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WKN: 885412 | ISIN: CA89346D1078 | Ticker-Symbol: TZ1
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 20:08
10,640 Euro
+0,09 % +0,010
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRANSALTA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRANSALTA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,59010,65030.04.
10,57510,68530.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 00:48 Uhr
31 Leser
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TransAlta Corporation Announces Results of the 2026 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Election of all Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) ("TransAlta" or the "Company") held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders ("the Meeting") on April 30, 2026. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders at the Meeting and by proxy was 188,939,751, representing 63.55 per cent of the Company's outstanding common shares.

The following resolutions were considered by shareholders:

Election of Directors

The nine director nominees proposed by management were elected. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

NomineeVotes ForPer centAgainstPer cent
Brian Baker169,367,79692.5413,662,1207.46
John P. Dielwart181,971,36499.421,058,5520.58
Laura W. Folse182,079,60399.48950,3100.52
Joel E. Hunter182,377,19799.64652,2490.36
Thomas M. O'Flynn182,117,07899.50912,8380.50
Bryan D. Pinney181,353,53299.081,676,3820.92
James Reid182,367,35899.64662,5580.36
Manjit K. Sharma182,312,61299.61717,3020.39
Sandra R. Sharman181,766,23699.311,261,8820.69

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP to serve as the auditors for 2026 was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes ForPer centAbstainedPer cent
187,406,97999.191,532,7700.81

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory vote to accept the Corporation's approach to executive compensation was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes ForPer centAgainstPer cent
176,968,51796.696,061,3963.31

Increase in Shares Available for Issuance Under Share Unit Plan

The resolution approving the increase in the number of common shares reserved for issuance under the Corporation's Share Unit Plan was approved. The votes by ballot were received as follows:

Votes ForPer centAgainstPer cent
186,169,94198.532,769,8061.47

About TransAlta Corporation:

TransAlta is one of Canada's largest publicly traded power generators, delivering reliable electricity across Canada, the United States and Western Australia. For more than 100 years, our people have safely operated and evolved essential energy infrastructure that powers customers and communities. Our technology-diverse portfolio and disciplined execution allow us to deliver dependable power across evolving energy systems. We take a practical, responsible approach to meeting today's energy needs while building for what comes next.
For more information about TransAlta, visit our web site at transalta.com

For more information:

Investor Inquiries:Media Inquiries:
Phone: 1-800-387-3598 in Canada and USPhone: 1-855-255-9184
Email: investor_relations@transalta.comEmail: ta_media_relations@transalta.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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