Hemab Therapeutics, Inc.: Hemab Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and COPENHAGEN, Denmark, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: COAG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 16,750,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. In addition, Hemab has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,512,500 shares of common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Hemab.

Hemab's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Friday, May 1, 2026 under the ticker symbol "COAG." The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Hemab, are expected to be approximately $301.5 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about May 4, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Jefferies and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as lead manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the securities being sold in the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on April 30, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Hemab Therapeutics

Hemab Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that reimagine the treatment of blood coagulation disorders to sustain life and human resilience. Hemab's mission is to discover, develop, and commercialize innovative therapies for the millions of patients worldwide suffering from serious bleeding and thrombotic diseases. Hemab is building a franchise of innovative therapeutics designed to address critical gaps in the treatment of coagulation disorders, including sutacimig (HMB-001), a bispecific antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Glanzmann thrombasthenia and Factor VII deficiency, and HMB-002, a monovalent antibody in clinical development for the prophylactic treatment of Von Willebrand Disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the closing date of the initial public offering, the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and the anticipated gross proceeds from the offering. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these or similar identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms of the offering or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Hemab's management team and speak only as of the date hereof, and Hemab specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Peg Rusconi

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com