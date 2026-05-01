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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 11:30 Uhr
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CCTV+: Hello, Beijing! Exploring the City Under China's 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit Policy

BEIJING, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- China is drawing a growing number of international visitors to the country thanks to its expanded visa-free policies and 240-hour transit arrangements, making it a prime tourist destination for foreign travelers to stop by, enjoy its cultural charm, and even sample its delicious delicacies.

With the latest expansions in its policies, China now offers unilateral visa exemption to passport holders from 50 countries, mutual visa-free access to 29 countries, and 240-hour transit privileges to travelers from 55 countries.

The capital city of Beijing has become one of the must-visit destinations for many foreign visitors who are keen to experience its rich history, catch a look of its iconic landmarks and enjoy all that it has to offer.

Among those taking advantage of the visa-free policy was a foreign traveler named Julian. After landing at the Beijing Daxing International Airport, he passed through a fast immigration process via the transit visa-free policy to enter China smoothly. After handling all procedures at the airport, Julian chose to ride on the efficient Airport Express train to reach the city center, bypassing the rush-hour traffic during this nearly 45-kilometer-long journey.

After reaching the downtown area, Julian was eager to try arguably Beijing's most famous delicacy -- the famous Peking roast duck -- which he was most looking forward to before embarking on his trip.

Julian also explored the vibrant surroundings nearby the famous Forbidden City in the Chinese capital, where he saw the increasing popularity of traditional dress-up photography, as more people enjoy donning ancient outfits.

Beijing has been continuously improving services for foreign visitors, with one-stop service counters being operational since last year in the international arrival areas of Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport, offering over 20 types of essential services in areas such as finance, communication, transportation, culture and tourism.

The city on Tuesday officially launched a comprehensive online service platform called "GO BEIJING", offering a full range of services for inbound visitors across different scenarios. Overseas visitors can access the platform via the international version of Alipay and enjoy 39 services in 16 languages, including ride-hailing, ticket booking and hotel reservations. The platform also features digital services such as an "AI tour companion."

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2969970/4_30.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv-hello-beijing-exploring-the-city-under-chinas-240-hour-visa-free-transit-policy-302760054.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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