Bangladesh's solar capacity is forecast to increase more than sixfold over the next decade, driven by a shift from off-grid rural deployment toward grid-connected and distributed generation, according to a new GlobalData report.PV capacity in Bangladesh is projected to grow from approximately 1.3 GW in 2025 to around 8.5 GW by 2035, GlobalData said, with cumulative renewable capacity expected to reach approximately 9 GW over the same period. Mohammed Ziauddin, power analyst at GlobalData, said solar is expected to remain the primary driver of renewable expansion in Bangladesh, supported by its ...

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