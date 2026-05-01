Epsium Enterprise Limited Appoints Mr. Ching Wan Wong as Chief Financial Officer

MACAU, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Epsium Enterprise Limited (Nasdaq: EPSM) (the "Company" or "Epsium") today announced the appointment of Mr. Wong Ching Wan as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective May 1, 2026.

The Company also announced that Mr. Ming Yin Gordon Au Yeung, the current Chief Financial Officer, stepped down from the position effective April 30, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. Ming Yin Au Yeung for his contributions during his tenure. His departure was not the result of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Mr. Wong brings over two decades of experience in financial reporting, internal controls, and regulatory compliance across U.S. and Hong Kong listed companies.

Prior to joining Epsium, Ms. Wong served as Chief Financial Officer and Head of Reporting at Intelligent Living Application Group Inc., where he was responsible for SEC compliance and financial reporting.

His previous experience also includes roles as a compliance advisor focusing on Hong Kong Stock Exchange and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission listing requirements, as well as positions in financial control and reporting at a number of multinational and listed companies.

Mr. Wong earlier served as Chief Financial Officer and Director of Fuqi International, Inc., where he oversaw internal controls and financial reporting for a U.S.-listed company.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Master of Professional Business Administration from Troy University.

"We are pleased to welcome Ms. Wong to Epsium as our Chief Financial Officer," said Mr. Son I Tam, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "His experience in SEC reporting and cross-border financial compliance will support our continued development as a Nasdaq-listed company and further strengthen our financial reporting and internal control framework."

Mr. Wong commented, "I am pleased to join Epsium and look forward to working with the management team to enhance financial discipline and support the Company's ongoing development."

About EPSIUM ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Through its Macau operating entity, Companhia de Comércio Luz Limitada ("Luz"), a limited liability company established under the laws of Macau in 2010, EPSIUM is engaged in the import and wholesale distribution of primarily alcoholic beverages in Macau.

Through Luz, the Company offers a broad portfolio of premium beverage products, consisting mainly of alcoholic beverages and, to a lesser extent, tea and fruit juice. Its product offerings include Chinese liquor, French cognac, Scotch whisky, fine wine, Champagne, and other beverage alcohol.

Chinese liquor represents the Company's most significant product category, and the Company is a top wholesaler of high-end Chinese liquor in the Macau market.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.epsium-group.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, operations, financial performance, product mix adjustments, channel expansion, and growth initiatives. Actual results may differ materially due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, changes in market conditions, consumer demand, competitive dynamics, supply chain conditions, regulatory developments, and other risks described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law. Additional information is available in the Company's filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

EPSIUM ENTERPRISE LIMITED

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Epsium Enterprise Limited