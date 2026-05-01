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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 12:36 Uhr
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City University of Hong Kong (Dongguan): CityUHK (Dongguan) 2026 Campus Open Day draws over 50,000 participants

DONGGUAN, China, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- City University of Hong Kong (Dongguan) held its 2026 Campus Open Day on 1 May, attracting more than 50,000 online and offline visitors, and showcasing its academic strengths, facilities and student-centred learning environment.

Held at main and parallel venues, the Open Day featured university introduction, programme briefings, consultations, student sharing, public lectures and immersive activities.

In his opening address, Professor Lu Chun, Executive President of CityUHK (Dongguan), highlighted the University's first master's graduates' achievements. He noted that the outstanding 2026 graduates demonstrated strong academics, cutting-edge tech mastery and practical experience from top enterprises, with the University aiming to nurture versatile talents for the AI era.

Professor Julie Juan LI, Vice President (Academic) of CityUHK (Dongguan), stated that CityUHK (Dongguan) inherits the world-class academic strengths of CityUHK, which is ranked 63rd globally and 7th in Asia in the 2026 QS World University Rankings, and has been named the "World's Most International University" by THE for three consecutive years. She underlined the University's full alignment with CityUHK's academic standards and resources, sustaining consistent educational excellence through cross-campus collaboration.

In her speech, Ms Yin Rongrong, Director of the Admissions Office, noted that the University recruits students from Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan regions and overseas. Undergraduates obtain a graduation certificate and degree certificate from CityUHK (Dongguan), together with a degree certificate from City University of Hong Kong.

CityUHK (Dongguan) offers five undergraduate programmes including Computer Science, Materials Science and Engineering, Energy Science and Engineering, Intelligent Manufacturing Engineering and Data Science, and a suite of taught postgraduate programmes, all at world-leading standards.

Zhang Ziqian, a first-year undergraduate, shared his campus experience. He highlighted the University's "no-major upon entry" system, English-medium instruction and global exchange opportunities, which enable students to explore academic interests and strengthen international competitiveness.

Professor CHIU Chi Yue, Vice President (Administration), Dr Li Yuan, Associate Vice-President (Teaching and Development), and Professor Li Yi, Head of the Department of Materials Science and Engineering, delivered public lectures on university choice in the AI era, future-ready learning and further education pathways.

Strategically located in Songshan Lake Science City, the University is embedded in an innovation ecosystem alongside major national scientific facilities and leading enterprises. Its Phase II campus, due for completion in 2028, will further enhance research and talent development.

For more information, please visit the University's website: https://www.cityu-dg.edu.cn/en/home.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2970842/7391772527605__pic_hd.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cityuhk-dongguan-2026-campus-open-day-draws-over-50-000-participants-302760078.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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