N-Butanol Market worth $8.77 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, 'N-Butanol Market by Grade (Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Other Grades), Application (Butyl Carboxylate, Direct Solvents, Specialty Chemicals, Rubber & Plasticizers, Other Applications), Distribution Channel (Retailers, Distributors and Traders, Direct Imports, Direct Company Sales, Other Distribution Channels), End-use Industry (Agriculture, Building & Construction, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Personal Care, Other End-use Industries), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031', the n-butanol market is projected to grow from USD 6.79 billion in 2026 to USD 8.77 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1089

N-Butanol Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2026 Market Size: USD 6.79 billion

2031 Projected Market Size: USD 8.77 billion

CAGR (2026-2031): 5.2%

N-Butanol Market Trends & Insights:

The n-Butanol market is driven by rising demand for chemical intermediates and high-performance solvents across major end-use industries. The robust growth of paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, and chemical manufacturing sectors is fueling the demand for n-butanol.

Moreover, increased urbanization and infrastructure development are major factors that fuel the growth of the n-butanol market due to high consumption of construction-related coating products and adhesives. The rapid growth of the automobile and industrial sectors, which require high-quality coating with better finish and faster drying time, is boosting the market growth. Other major factors include the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and personal care. Rapid industrialization in Asia Pacific is boosting the production capacity and chemical usage downstream. Innovations in chemical processing technology, growing production capacity of oxo-alcohols, and focus on solvent-based solutions also support the market growth.

Asia Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for n-butanol, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The industrial grade segment is the largest segment of the overall market and is projected to register a CAGR of 5.2% between 2026 and 2031.

Paints & Coatings is the largest growing end-use industry for the n-butanol market growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The specialty chemicals segment is the fastest-growing application in the n-butanol market, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 % during the forecast period.

The n-butanol market is driven by product innovation, capacity expansions, and strategic collaborations among global leaders, such as BASF (Germany), DOW (US), and MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION (Japan). These companies are focusing on capacity expansion and product launches to sustain their market position.

Hanwha Solutions Corporation (China), LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea), and Saudi Butanol Company Ltd (Saudi Arabia) are considered under the other players in the n-butanol market.

Browse in-depth TOC on 'N-Butanol Market'

200 - Tables

68 - Figures

250 - Pages

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1089

The n-butanol market has experienced rapid growth due to its importance as a basic material for highly demanded derivatives and many other industrial uses. Rapid growth in demand for paints and coatings, where n-butanol derivatives such as butyl acrylate and butyl acetate are an important part of the performance properties, is a major driver of the market. Additionally, rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, particularly in emerging markets that have increased construction activity, have also supported the growth of the market. Rapid growth in the automotive and packaging sectors has aided in increasing demand because these industries often use coatings and adhesives made with n-butanol and products derived from n-butanol. Moreover, increased demand for adhesives and sealants used in the manufacturing and consumer goods sectors has also contributed to the growth of the n-butanol market.

'Specialty chemicals to record highest CAGR in n-butanol market, in terms of value, during forecast period'

The n-butanol market has experienced rapid growth over the past decade due to consumer demand for premium products in various sectors, including cosmetics and healthcare. The specialty chemicals application is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the n-butanol market. Specialty chemical formulations are increasingly being used in high-performance coatings, as well as personal care ingredients, pharmaceutical intermediates, and other advanced formulations. As consumers demand premium products, there has been a growing trend among manufacturers to use specialty formulations in response to anticipated increases in consumer purchasing behavior for cosmetic and healthcare products. Additionally, stricter environmental regulations are driving manufacturers towards low-VOC (volatile organic compound) and sustainable chemical products, with n-butanol-based intermediates being an essential component of that movement. Furthermore, manufacturers are strategically refocusing on specialty chemical products as a means of limiting their exposure to price volatility within commoditized application segments, such as those associated with plasticizers and solvents. Increasing innovation resulting in formulation technology improvements, as well as increased R&D spending on next-generation formulation technologies, will continue to expand potential applications of n-butanol throughout its use as a specialty chemical. The combination of regulatory trends stimulating manufacturers to invest in low-VOC and sustainable chemical products, consumer preference for high-value/ premium products, and manufacturers' focus on creating value-added products will result in rapid growth of the n-butanol market in specialty chemical applications.

'By end-use industry, paints & coatings segment to record highest CAGR in n-butanol market, in terms of value, from 2026 to 2031'

The paints & coatings segment is growing rapidly due to the growth of the construction/infrastructure industry. N-Butanol is a critical raw material in producing n-butanol derivatives like butyl acrylate and butyl acetate, which are commonly used in coating systems for enhancing properties like durability, adhesion, and drying. Rapid urbanization, especially in emerging markets, has increased the demand for residential and commercial construction, thus increasing consumption of architectural paints. The automotive and industrial sectors' expansion has created further demand for protective and performance coatings. The movement towards low-VOC and environmentally compliant coatings is reinforcing the continued need for high-quality n-butanol-derived intermediates. The increased activity in infrastructure and renovation initiatives also contributes to the growth of the paints & coatings sector.

Asia Pacific to be fastest-growing n-butanol market during forecast period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market for n-butanol due to its rapid industrialization, expanding manufacturing base, and strong downstream demand across key industries. Countries such as China and India are witnessing significant growth in construction, automotive, and packaging sectors, all of which rely heavily on n-butanol derivatives like butyl acrylate and butyl acetate used in paints, coatings, and adhesives. Increasing urbanization and rising disposable incomes are further driving housing and infrastructure development, boosting demand for coatings and solvents. Additionally, the region benefits from cost-competitive production, abundant labor, and ongoing investments in petrochemical capacity expansions. Government initiatives supporting manufacturing and export-oriented industries also contribute to the market growth. The presence of major global and regional chemical producers strengthens supply capabilities, while growing demand for consumer goods and industrial products continues to accelerate n-butanol consumption, making Asia Pacific the fastest-growing market globally.

Request Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1089

Key Players

To enable an in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape, the report includes the profiles of some top players, such as BASF (Germany), INEOS (UK), MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL GROUP CORPORATION (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Dow (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Sasol Limited (South Africa), OXEA GmbH (Germany), PetroChina Company Limited (China), and PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (Malaysia).

Get access to the latest updates on N-Butanol Companies and N-Butanol Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Sodium Tripolyphosphate Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Electronic Hydrofluoric Acid Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Rubber Process Oil Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Polyurethane Dispersions Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Sodium Benzoate Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/5909825/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/n-butanol-market-worth-8-77-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302758514.html