Vancouver, Kelowna, and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com newswire ) , a go-to platform for big investing ideas including gaming and crypto stocks issues a snapshot on the rapidly growing predictive market and the key players in the sector, featuring High Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR). High Roller Technologies, Inc. is a leading global online gaming operator known for its innovative casino brands, High Roller and Fruta.

Prediction Market Stocks - How New Player High Roller Technologies (ROLR) Launches with High Profile Partners, AI Expansion, and Regulated US Entry

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The rapidly growing prediction markets are expected to surge from $51 billion in 2025 to over $240 billion by the end of 2026, driven by retail interest in political, sports and event forecasting. Investment firm Bernstein says that by 2030 market volumes will jump to $1 trillion.

Stocks in the sector making headlines include Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN), DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) and Interactive Brokers Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) but new players are entering this lucrative market.

Prediction markets growth is playing a key role in earnings for these stocks. On April 28th Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2026, which ended March 31, 2026.

"Driven by our relentless product velocity and innovation, Robinhood is increasingly positioned at the center of our customers' financial lives, just as we enter the early innings of the Great Wealth Transfer," said Vlad Tenev, Chairman and CEO of Robinhood.

"In Q1, customers remained engaged and rapidly adopted new products, leading to a 20 percent-plus annualized net deposit growth rate, double digit growth across equities and options, and record volumes for prediction markets, futures, and index options."

Everyone is paying attention to this explosive opportunity, even politicians. CNBC just reported that "The U.S. Senate unanimously passed a rule barring senators from trading on prediction markets effective immediately. The move came amid rising concern about insider trading on prediction market platforms such as Kalshi and Polymarket, and about event contracts that can involve death or violence."

"Kalshi on April 22nd said it suspended and fined one US Senate candidate and two candidates for the House of Representatives for political insider trading on their own campaigns."

Polymarket, the world's largest prediction market just announced that it selected Chainalysis, the blockchain data platform, to help deploy a first-of-its-kind on-chain solution to monitor trading activity and enforce its Market Integrity Rules across its DeFi platform.

Polymarket's international platform operates entirely on-chain - every trade, position, and settlement is recorded on a public blockchain. That activity is transparent and traceable by design, and can be harnessed to set a new public standard for market integrity in prediction markets and beyond.

Roller Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROLR) is building momentum on its recently announced entry into the Prediction Market, announcing yesterday that it has taken another step in establishing ROLR as its consumer-facing brand for prediction markets products, including through the acquisition of ROLR.com, which is expected to serve as the primary digital destination for the Company's planned platform.

"Great consumer platforms often start with memorable brands," said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. "ROLR is concise, distinctive, and aligns perfectly with our NYSE ticker symbol, making it a natural brand for our planned prediction markets launch. By securing ROLR.com, we are creating a clear and scalable brand identity as we position High Roller to build long-term consumer awareness in this category."

The ROLR brand is expected to serve as the centerpiece of the company's prediction markets initiative, providing a distinctive and memorable identity as the platform develops. The Company believes the close connection between its public market presence and consumer platform branding will help reinforce recognition and familiarity with the ROLR name over time.

The branding initiative builds on High Roller's previously announced strategic entry into US prediction markets through its partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, a regulated exchange and clearinghouse. Earlier this year, the Company announced plans to launch a regulated event-based prediction markets product in the United States, with ROLR expected to serve as the consumer brand supporting that initiative.

Full news:

https://ir.highroller.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/151/high-roller-technologies-establishes-rolr-as-its-consumer

On April 29th they announced increased investment in applied artificial intelligence capabilities in support of the Company's planned US prediction markets launch. As part of this initiative, High Roller has created the new position of Head of Applied AI and appointed Nicholis Muller to the role. Reporting to Chief Executive Officer Seth Young, Muller will lead the Company's applied AI initiatives across compliance automation, product personalization, customer engagement, and internal development workflows.

"Prediction markets are dynamic by nature," said Seth Young, Chief Executive Officer of High Roller Technologies. "The ability to understand consumer behavior, surface relevant markets, automate critical workflows, and support compliance at scale will be central to long-term success. We view applied AI as an important layer of infrastructure for this launch, not simply as a technology initiative, but as a core operating capability."

High Roller's planned US prediction markets launch is being structured in partnership with Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, under a regulated introducing broker and designated contract market framework. The Company believes the combination of a regulated market structure, established consumer gaming expertise, and AI-supported operational infrastructure positions High Roller to pursue a differentiated go-to-market strategy in the emerging US prediction markets sector.

"Operating in a regulated environment means AI must be defensible, not decorative," Young added. "Nicholis brings the rare combination of hands-on AI engineering, a proven track record of creating products, and the entrepreneurial mindset to move quickly from concept to execution. That profile is exactly what this environment demands, and Nicholis' appointment reflects our conviction that AI-enabled operations will be a meaningful part of how we enter and scale in the U.S. prediction markets category."

Muller brings direct experience applying AI in operational, product, and customer-facing environments. His mandate includes the integration of AI-driven capabilities across High Roller's compliance infrastructure, consumer experience, customer lifecycle management, and product development processes, which are functional areas where the Company believes systematic application of artificial intelligence can create durable operational and competitive advantages.

Full news

https://ir.highroller.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/150/high-roller-technologies-expands-ai-capabilities-ahead-of

Additionally, they announced they engaged a Big 4 consultancy (the "Advisor") to serve as the Company's advisor in connection with obtaining the regulatory licenses required to launch its planned US prediction markets product in partnership with Crypto.com. The Advisor has more than 250,000 employees globally and provides management consulting, risk consulting, and transaction services to improve performance and drive growth.

Full news

https://ir.highroller.com/news-events/press-releases/detail/149/high-roller-engages-big-4-consultancy-for-licensing-process

Another new player announced news yesterday. Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) announced that Gemini Olympus, LLC (Olympus), an affiliate, received a Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). This license allows Olympus to act as a clearinghouse for regulated derivatives trading, including prediction markets.

From the news:

This approval follows the CFTC's December 2025 designation of its affiliated entity, Gemini Titan, LLC as a Designated Contract Market (DCM), which enabled the launch of its predictions marketplace in the same month.

"Today marks a major milestone in Gemini's marketplace expansion. In addition to our crypto spot marketplace, Gemini now has a full-stack, end-to-end marketplace for predictions as well as futures, options, and more. This is also a major building block for our super app, where users will be able to fulfill their existing and future financial needs all in one place," said Cameron Winklevoss, Gemini's President.

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