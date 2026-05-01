Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - The Awareness Group (OTC: TAAG) (TAG), $TAAG, an emerging national player in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced the appointment of Brooks J. Holcomb, J.D., LL.M., as Chief Legal Officer, strengthening the company's executive leadership team as it accelerates national expansion, governance modernization and regulatory readiness across all business units.

Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group, commented:

"Brooks brings the rare combination of legal expertise, entrepreneurial execution and governance leadership. As a member of our Board of Directors, he already understands TAG's strategy, growth priorities and long-term vision, making him a valuable addition to our executive leadership team as we strengthen the legal, regulatory and governance infrastructure needed to support our next phase of growth."

Holcomb currently serves on TAG's Board of Directors and is expected to continue in that role while assuming day-to-day leadership of the company's legal function. His appointment as Chief Legal Officer expands his involvement with the company and provides TAG with dedicated executive legal leadership as it scales its national renewable energy platform, advances commercial structuring and prepares for future product and market launches.

As Chief Legal Officer, Holcomb will be responsible for:

Corporate governance, compliance, and oversight;

Regulatory and statutory alignment across all TAG entities;

Commercial transactions, contracts and strategic partnerships;

Risk management, asset protection and enterprise-level legal strategy;

Legal frameworks supporting TAG's technology, financial and operational initiatives.

Holcomb brings more than 25 years of legal, governance and entrepreneurial experience, with a background spanning corporate law, complex transactions, regulatory compliance, asset protection and growth company scaling. He began his career at a prominent national law firm before founding Holcomb Law, a boutique practice established in 2008 that has served executives, entrepreneurs and closely held companies throughout Arizona. His firm is recognized for translating complex legal issues into clear, actionable strategies for business owners, investors and leadership teams.

In addition to his legal practice, Holcomb has an extensive entrepreneurial background. He co-founded and served as General Counsel for Original ChopShop Co., guiding the company through its early expansion and majority acquisition by Hargett Hunter Capital Partners. He also co-founded several hospitality ventures in Scottsdale, bringing a practical business perspective to legal strategy, risk management and operational growth.

Holcomb's work has been published by the American Bar Association, the State Bar of Arizona and the Arizona Community Foundation, reflecting his thought leadership in business structuring, estate planning and asset protection. He has been recognized as a Top 50 Pro Bono Attorney of Arizona, Guardian Ad Litem Attorney of the Year and has earned the highest AV Preeminent Martindale-Hubbell rating from his peers, along with a 9.6 "Superb" rating on the lawyer rating website Avvo.

His academic credentials include graduating magna cum laude from the University of Miami School of Law, induction into the Phi Delta Phi Legal Honor Society and earning an LL.M. in Taxation from New York University School of Law, a globally recognized tax law program.

About TAG

At the Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution, we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a national platform that delivers solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing projects from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to TAG GRID members and their customers. TAG Financial encompasses two divisions: TAG Financial Services (TFS), which supports TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations and providing access to TAG and third-party lending products and TAG Capital, TAG's in-house fund management division, which directly funds proprietary lending products while seeking to maximize the value of loan portfolios and investment tax credits. As organic growth drives its core strategy, TAG is also accelerating expansion through strategic acquisitions across the alternative energy landscape. Combined, these initiatives are designed to drive value for customers, employees, partners and investors.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295247

Source: The Awareness Group