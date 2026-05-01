San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Due to increased demand from immigrant communities in the United States for trusted, reliable, and experienced legal representation in immigration matters, Find Immigration Law is launching an official list of recommended private immigration attorneys.





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The attorney listings are arranged by location, starting with the State of California at launch and expanding nationwide over the coming months, covering the entire country. There will be a single pick for each major city due to limited space.

The "Find Immigration Law" staff takes a multi-step approach to selecting and recommending Private Attorneys that have passed a standard professional legal records evaluation, reputation monitoring, and, on a case-by-case basis, less common metrics, including communication with existing clients of nominees to gather first-hand experience with selected attorneys or law firms.

The "Private Attorney" list is open to new nominees from attorneys and law firms, as well as from clients they have represented in the past. To be eligible for nomination, the legal professional must be in the business of immigration law for at least 10 years and have a verifiable professional track record in this field. Nominees are currently accepted from any city or state within the United States.

By the end of the year 2026, there will be a nationwide list covering every major city and metro market. Yet, each listing will be re-evaluated on an ongoing annual basis to meet strict criteria and ensure the quality of recommendations for readers of "Find Immigration Law".

"In current uncertain times, we are receiving many requests from our readers about how to choose a trusted and reliable immigration legal professional, so instead of replying to every request, we have decided to publish our own list of Private Immigration Attorneys that meets our high standards and that we can recommend to our readers, based on several step evaluation and study of each nominee for such list, since there is so many places across the United States - we started from our home state of California and currently expanding nationwide, with New York, Texas and Florida listings to be published soon," said Simon Rosnowski, the operational director of Find Immigration Law.

About "Find Immigration Law"

Founded in 2025, this project focuses on providing educational and informational publications on topics of Immigration Law in the United States in the three most common languages among immigrants to the US: English, Spanish, and Portuguese. The team behind the project is web marketing and internet operations professionals who have served major California immigration law firms since 2000. Most of our content was written and updated by now-retired immigration attorneys who continue to contribute to the education mission, providing professional legal information to help communities in need as a way of giving back.

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Source: GYT