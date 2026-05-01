BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 01

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC

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The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock World Mining Trust PLC at close of business on 30 April 2026 were:

953.80p Capital only (undiluted)

961.90p Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

2. For the latest daily net asset value, previous month end performance statistics, asset allocation and ten largest holdings of the BlackRock managed Investment Trusts; see BLRKINDEX on Reuters or page 8800 on ICB (Topic 3).

3. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.