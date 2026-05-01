Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Bloom Burton & Co. ("Bloom Burton") is thrilled to announce the finalists for the 2026 Bloom Burton Award. Bestowed annually and nominated by the public at large, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year.

The finalists for 2026, in alphabetical order, are:

Ian Mortimer, President & Chief Executive Officer, Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Graham Rosenberg, Chairman & CEO; and Nate Tchaplia, President, Dentalcorp

Ilia Tikhomirov, Former Chief Executive Officer, 35Pharma





The 2026 Bloom Burton Award Finalists (L-R): Ian Mortimer, Graham Rosenberg, Nate Tchaplia, and Ilia Tikhomirov

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"It is essential that we, as a Canadian industry, celebrate these individuals who have achieved exceptional outcomes through their vision and leadership," commented Brian Bloom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Burton.

As President and CEO of Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Ian Mortimer led the company through an unprecedented period of performance, including positive phase 3 clinical trial results with Xenon's novel epilepsy treatment azetukalner (AZK) in adults with focal onset seizures, the expansion of its phase 3 clinical program for patients with major depressive disorder and bipolar depression, and the preparation of a submission of a new drug application with the U.S. FDA. Xenon also executed a US$747.5 million follow-on financing, which is the largest offering by an R&D-stage biopharma company in Canadian history. Xenon is presently the largest Canadian biotechnology company by market capitalization.

Graham Rosenberg and Nate Tchaplia built Dentalcorp from a single practice concept into Canada's largest dental network, with over 600 practices and 10,000 team members, operating in every province. Dentalcorp's deployment of technology, including AI-assisted diagnostics, helped expand access and improve care at record scale in Canada. In September 2025, Graham and Nate executed one of the largest healthcare transactions Canada has seen, a $3.3 billion acquisition of Dentalcorp by the esteemed private equity firm, GTCR.

Finally, Ilia Tikhomirov is being recognized for his outstanding leadership and entrepreneurial achievement, having founded and scaled Montreal-based 35Pharma, from a single idea into a fully integrated, clinical-stage organization. Ilia and the team at 35Pharma developed HS235, a novel protein-based activin/GDF ligand trap designed from the latest understanding of TGF-ß superfamily biology. HS235 is considered a potential best-in-class therapy for patients suffering from pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a rare, progressive, and life-threatening disease with high unmet medical need. Earlier this year, GSK acquired 35Pharma for US$950 million.

We look forward to celebrating this year's finalists - Ian Mortimer, Graham Rosenberg and Nate Tchaplia, and Ilia Tikhomirov - at the 2026 Bloom Burton Award Gala!

The Bloom Burton Award finalists and winner are chosen by an independent panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism.

This year's Judging Panel includes:

Michael Altman, Head of Strategy, Perceptive Advisors

Christopher Arendt, Chief Scientific Officer, Head of Research, Takeda

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

Joan Eliasek, President, North American Pharmaceutical Distribution, McKesson

Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed

Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Camille Samuels, Director, Venrock Boards

All finalists will be invited to and celebrated at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 24, 2026, at The Ritz-Carlton, Toronto. For more information, please visit: www.bloomburton.com/gala.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Our experienced team of capital markets, scientific, industry, and medical professionals perform a deep level of diligence, which, combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295366

Source: Bloom Burton & Co. Inc.