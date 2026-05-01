Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Riley Gold Corp. (TSXV: RLYG) (OTCQB: RLYGF) ("Riley Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has filed a National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") technical report for Riley Gold's 100% owned Pipeline West/Clipper Gold Project ("PWC"), entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Pipeline West/Clipper Property, Lander County, Nevada, U.S.A" dated April 29, 2026, with an effective date of February 11, 2026 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca .

PWC is located in the Cortez mining district of the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend. PWC is operated by Kinross Gold U.S.A., Inc. ("Kinross"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K, NYSE: KGC), under an exploration earn-in agreement executed in March 2024.

The Technical Report was prepared by Matthew Dumula, P. Eng. of Archer Cathro Geological (US) Ltd., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined under NI 43-101 and independent of Riley Gold.

The Technical Report provides an initial overview, including exploration activities to date. Kinross, as operator, continues to conduct additional exploration activities at PWC.

About PWC:

PWC constitutes a prospective exploration property for Carlin-type, disseminated and replacement gold deposits. PWC consists of a land package totaling approximately 27.2 km² of unpatented mining claims and patented fee lands adjoining NGM. PWC is situated along the Cortez structural zone of the exceptionally productive Cortez Trend within the Battle Mountain - Eureka Trend in north central Nevada (Figure 1). The Cortez and Pipeline complexes (adjoining Riley Gold's PWC boundary) are top producers within Nevada, a state that consistently produced between 4-5 million ounces of gold a year.





Figure 1. PWC project location in the Cortez district

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About Riley Gold Corp.

Riley Gold is an exploration and development company focused in Nevada, USA, with assets located in the Battle Mountain Eureka Trend (within the Cortez District) and the Walker Lane Trend. Riley Gold's founders and leadership team have a proven track record of maximizing shareholder value during each phase of the mining life cycle: exploration, development, and production.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295270

Source: Riley Gold Corp.