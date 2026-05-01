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ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 13:50 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MEQU A/S: °MEQU Eliminates a Critical Break in Trauma Care with FDA Clearance of °M Station

ARLINGTON, VA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / °MEQU today announced that its °M Station has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, marking a major step forward in trauma care by enabling uninterrupted blood and IV fluid warming from the point of injury through hospital treatment.

In trauma care, seconds matter, and so does continuity.

With the °M Warmer System, there is no device swap and no lost time. Just consistent temperature management from start to finish.

The palm-sized, instantly ready °M Warmer integrates ease of use and high performance in one unique solution, improving outcomes through user-focused innovation.

How It Works

In the field, first responders use the portable °M Warmer powered by battery. Upon arrival, the newly cleared °M Station connects to AC power. No device change, no interruption, no delay.

What once required switching equipment at one of the most critical moments in patient care can now happen seamlessly.

"This isn't just a convenience, it removes a point of risk," said Carolyn Hollander, Senior Vice President of °MEQU. "Clinicians no longer need to stop, reset, or transfer systems during handoff. They can stay focused on the patient."

Stopping the Downward Spiral Before It Starts

Hypothermia is not simply a side effect of trauma; it is a major driver of mortality. Even a slight drop in body temperature can trigger the "triad of death":

Hypothermia - Acidosis - Coagulopathy

Once this cycle begins, survival odds decline rapidly.

"Even mild hypothermia impairs clotting and accelerates bleeding," said Ulrik Krogh Andersen, CEO and founder of °MEQU. "If we can intervene earlier, and stay consistent throughout care, we can fundamentally change outcomes."

By ensuring patients receive warmed blood and fluids from the first minutes of care through hospital arrival, the °M Warmer System helps clinicians interrupt the lethal trauma cycle before it takes hold.

Designed for the Reality of Emergency Medicine

The °M Warmer System was built alongside military and special operations teams in environments where:

  • Conditions are unpredictable

  • Equipment must be portable

  • Failure is not an option

That same philosophy now extends into civilian emergency response. With the addition of the °M Station, °MEQU delivers a complete system that adapts to how care actually happens rather than how it has traditionally been segmented.

This clearance, along with the establishment of °MEQU's North American headquarters in Arlington, builds on the company's continued expansion into the U.S. market. With the °M Station now available, °MEQU brings a fully integrated solution to one of trauma care's most persistent challenges: continuity.

About MEQU A/S:

Founded in 2011, °MEQU develops advanced portable blood and IV fluid warming solutions designed to help prevent hypothermia and improve patient outcomes. Its °M Warmer System, developed in collaboration with military and emergency professionals, enables continuous warming across every stage of care, from first response to definitive treatment.

Contact information:

Oliver Andersen
Marketing & Communications Manager
ola@mequ.dk
+45 53516885

Carolyn Hollander
Sr. Vice President
info@mequ-usa.com
+1 (844) 446-7202

Links:

Visit website

SOURCE: MEQU A/S



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/%c2%b0mequ-eliminates-a-critical-break-in-trauma-care-with-fda-clearance-o-1163106

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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