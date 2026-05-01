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WKN: 850866 | ISIN: US2441991054 | Ticker-Symbol: DCO
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 20:53
502,80 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEERE & COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
501,80502,8030.04.
501,60504,0030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 12:00 Uhr
30 Leser
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John Deere Company: Deere & Company Board Elects Brent Norwood as Chief Financial Officer

MOLINE, Ill., May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) announced today that its Board of Directors has elected Brent Norwood, 44, as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 1. Norwood's appointment follows an internal and external search and a rigorous vetting process.

"Brent is a proven leader with deep financial expertise, strong strategic judgment, and a disciplined approach to capital allocation," said John C. May, chairman and chief executive officer of Deere & Company. "His experience and perspective will be critical as we execute our strategy and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."

Norwood has more than 20 years of experience at Deere and in the financial industry. Since 2023, he has served as vice president and finance director for the company's Construction and Forestry division and John Deere Power Systems, with responsibility for financial planning and analysis, forecasting, capital budgeting, and strategic investments. He joined Deere as a program manager and later held roles in global marketing operations, corporate business development, and investor relations.

During his tenure, Norwood played an integral role in Deere's acquisitions of Wirtgen and Blue River Technology and later helped shape the early foundations of the company's Smart Industrial strategy and Leap Ambitions-goals designed to drive economic value and sustainability for customers. He was also recognized by Institutional Investor as the top investor relations professional and for the top investor relations program in the machinery sector.

Prior to joining Deere, Norwood worked in the investment industry, with experience spanning capital markets, equity research, and principal investing related to mergers and acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and capital projects.

About Deere & Company

It doesn't matter if you've never driven a tractor, mowed a lawn, or operated a dozer. With John Deere's role in helping produce food, fiber, fuel, and infrastructure, we work for every single person on the planet. It all started nearly 200 years ago with a steel plow. Today, John Deere drives innovation in agriculture, construction, forestry, turf, power systems, and more.

For more information on Deere & Company, visit us at www.deere.com/en/news/.

SOURCE John Deere Company

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.