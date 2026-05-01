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WKN: A2ABC0 | ISIN: US68268W1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 0S1
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 21:09
49,950 Euro
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48,93049,23030.04.
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PR Newswire
01.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Onemain Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

  • 1Q 2026 Diluted EPS of $1.93
  • 1Q 2026 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.95
  • 1Q 2026 Managed receivables of $26.1 billion
  • Declared quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $296 million and net income of $226 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $275 million and $213 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.93 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.78 in the prior year quarter.

On May 1, 2026, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable on May 15, 2026, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on May 11, 2026.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of common stock for $105 million.

"We delivered a very good start to 2026, executing on our growth initiatives while maintaining our disciplined credit approach and balance sheet management," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "As we execute across our core loan business and newer products, we are driving revenue growth with good credit performance, reinforcing our ability to generate sustainable, attractive returns for shareholders."

The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")

C&I adjusted pretax income was $305 million and adjusted net income was $229 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $275 million and $207 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.95 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.72 in the prior year quarter.

Management runs the business based on capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. Capital generation was $194 million for the first quarter of 2026, comparable to the prior year quarter.

Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners and auto finance loans originated by third parties, were $26.1 billion at March 31, 2026, up 6% from $24.6 billion at March 31, 2025.

Consumer loan originations totaled $3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 3% from $3.0 billion in the prior year quarter.

Total revenue, comprising interest income and total other revenue, was $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 6% from $1.5 billion in the prior year quarter. Interest income in the first quarter of 2026 was $1.4 billion, up 6% from $1.3 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivables growth.

Interest expense was $322 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 4% from $311 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in average debt to support our receivables growth.

The provision for finance receivable losses was $465 million in the first quarter of 2026, up $9 million compared to the prior year period. During the first quarter of 2026, the allowance for finance receivable losses decreased $47 million driven by a seasonal decline in receivables.

C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios


March 31, 2026


December 31, 2025


March 31, 2025








Consumer loans:







30+ days delinquency ratio


5.37 %


5.85 %


5.16 %

90+ days delinquency ratio


2.53 %


2.49 %


2.38 %

30-89 days delinquency ratio


2.84 %


3.36 %


2.77 %

Net charge-offs


8.02 %


7.56 %


7.83 %

Operating expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $437 million, up 9% from $401 million in the prior year quarter reflecting receivable growth and strategic investments in the business.

Funding and Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $22.7 billion, 51% of which was secured. The Company had $834 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $155 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.

Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.1 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.4 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities and credit card variable funding note facilities, and $11.4 billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.

Conference Call & Webcast Information

OneMain management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, May 1, 2026. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 800-420-1271 (U.S. domestic) or 785-424-1634 (international), and using conference ID 31259, or via a live audio webcast through OneMain's investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the website after the event. An investor presentation will be available on the OneMain's investor relations website prior to the start of the conference call.

About OneMain Holdings, Inc.

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions across 48 states, available online and in more than 1,300 locations. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, restructuring charges, and other items and strategic activities. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.

We also use pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.

We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.

If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.

Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.
















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)














Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year

(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025



2025


2024

















Interest income


$ 1,387


$ 1,416


$ 1,392


$ 1,339


$ 1,308



$ 5,455


$ 4,993

Interest expense


(322)


(323)


(320)


(317)


(312)



(1,272)


(1,185)

Net interest income


1,065


1,093


1,072


1,022


996



4,183


3,808

Provision for finance receivable losses


(465)


(542)


(488)


(511)


(456)



(1,997)


(2,040)

Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses


600


551


584


511


540



2,186


1,768

















Insurance


112


113


112


111


110



445


445

Investment


23


22


26


24


26



98


108

Gain on sales of finance receivables


16


14


17


17


16



64


23

Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt


(3)


(1)


(39)


(21)


(5)



(67)


(34)

Other


49


45


47


45


41



180


153

Total other revenues


197


193


163


176


188



720


695

















Operating expenses


(449)


(447)


(436)


(419)


(404)



(1,707)


(1,607)

Insurance policy benefits and claims


(52)


(48)


(48)


(54)


(49)



(198)


(189)

Total other expenses


(501)


(495)


(484)


(473)


(453)



(1,905)


(1,796)

















Income before income taxes


296


249


263


214


275



1,001


667

Income taxes


(70)


(45)


(64)


(47)


(62)



(218)


(158)

Net income


$ 226


$ 204


$ 199


$ 167


$ 213



$ 783


$ 509

















Weighted average number of diluted shares


117.3


118.3


119.4


119.4


120.0



119.3


120.1

Diluted EPS


$ 1.93


$ 1.72


$ 1.67


$ 1.40


$ 1.78



$ 6.56


$ 4.24

Book value per basic share


$ 29.21


$ 29.01


$ 28.53


$ 27.99


$ 27.50



$ 29.01


$ 26.74

Return on assets


3.4 %


3.0 %


3.0 %


2.5 %


3.3 %



2.9 %


2.0 %

















Change in allowance for finance receivable losses


$ 46


$ (50)


$ (61)


$ (66)


$ 17



$ (160)


$ (194)

Net charge-offs


(511)


(492)


(427)


(445)


(473)



(1,837)


(1,846)

Provision for finance receivable losses


$ (465)


$ (542)


$ (488)


$ (511)


$ (456)



$ (1,997)


$ (2,040)




Note:

Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.


OneMain Holdings, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)






As of












(unaudited, $ in millions)


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025












Assets











Cash and cash equivalents


$ 834


$ 914


$ 658


$ 769


$ 627

Investment securities


1,614


1,590


1,657


1,683


1,670

Net finance receivables


24,447


24,833


24,465


23,870


23,328

Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves


(771)


(791)


(783)


(764)


(747)

Allowance for finance receivable losses


(2,819)


(2,865)


(2,815)


(2,754)


(2,688)

Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance
receivable losses


20,857


21,177


20,867


20,352


19,893

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents


728


699


748


742


736

Goodwill


1,474


1,474


1,474


1,474


1,474

Other intangible assets


281


282


284


285


285

Other assets


1,230


1,252


1,297


1,323


1,344

Total assets


$ 27,018


$ 27,388


$ 26,985


$ 26,628


$ 26,029












Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity











Long-term debt


$ 22,396


$ 22,694


$ 22,338


$ 22,053


$ 21,494

Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities


566


576


578


579


567

Deferred and accrued taxes


55


35


42


18


19

Other liabilities


624


682


649


652


669

Total liabilities


23,641


23,987


23,607


23,302


22,749












Common stock


1


1


1


1


1

Additional paid-in capital


1,750


1,757


1,750


1,745


1,734

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(53)


(41)


(47)


(51)


(65)

Retained earnings


2,680


2,579


2,500


2,425


2,384

Treasury stock


(1,001)


(895)


(826)


(794)


(774)

Total shareholders' equity


3,377


3,401


3,378


3,326


3,280

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$ 27,018


$ 27,388


$ 26,985


$ 26,628


$ 26,029

OneMain Holdings, Inc.

CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)






As of












(unaudited, $ in millions)


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025












Liquidity











Cash and cash equivalents


$ 834


$ 914


$ 658


$ 769


$ 627

Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes


155


176


251


185


139

Unencumbered receivables


11,409


11,837


10,867


9,709


10,163

Undrawn conduit facilities


5,874


5,999


5,999


5,999


5,999

Undrawn corporate revolver


1,100


1,075


1,075


1,125


1,125

Private secured term funding available


-


-


-


-


725

Undrawn credit card revolving variable funding note facilities


500


400


400


400


400

Drawn conduit facilities


1


1


1


1


1












Net adjusted debt


$ 21,545


$ 21,783


$ 21,758


$ 21,297


$ 20,833












Total Shareholders' equity


$ 3,377


$ 3,401


$ 3,378


$ 3,326


$ 3,280

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


53


41


47


51


65

Goodwill


(1,474)


(1,474)


(1,474)


(1,474)


(1,474)

Other intangible assets


(281)


(282)


(284)


(285)


(285)

Junior subordinated debt


173


173


172


172


172

Adjusted tangible common equity


1,848


1,859


1,839


1,790


1,758

Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax *


2,114


2,149


2,111


2,065


2,016

Adjusted capital


$ 3,962


$ 4,008


$ 3,950


$ 3,855


$ 3,774












Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital)


5.4x


5.4x


5.5x


5.5x


5.5x




*

Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.
















RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year

















(unaudited, $ in millions)


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025



2025


2024

















Consumer & Insurance


$ 293


$ 247


$ 261


$ 211


$ 270



$ 988


$ 707

Other


-


-


(2)


(1)


1



(4)


(1)

Segment to GAAP adjustment


3


2


4


4


4



17


(39)

Income before income taxes - GAAP basis


$ 296


$ 249


$ 263


$ 214


$ 275



$ 1,001


$ 667

















Consumer & Insurance pretax income


$ 293


$ 247


$ 261


$ 211


$ 270



$ 988


$ 707

Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt


3


-


39


20


5



65


33

Restructuring charges


7


1


2


-


-



4


29

Other (1)


2


2


1


-


-


- %

3


13

Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)


$ 305


$ 250


$ 303


$ 231


$ 275



$ 1,060


$ 782

















Reconciling items (2)


$ (9)


$ (1)


$ (38)


$ (16)


$ (1)



$ (55)


$ (114)

















Consumer & Insurance


$ 24,463


$ 24,853


$ 24,490


$ 23,901


$ 23,365



$ 24,853


$ 23,598

Segment to GAAP adjustment


(16)


(20)


(25)


(31)


(37)



(20)


(44)

Net finance receivables - GAAP basis


$ 24,447


$ 24,833


$ 24,465


$ 23,870


$ 23,328



$ 24,833


$ 23,554

















Consumer & Insurance


$ 2,821


$ 2,868


$ 2,818


$ 2,758


$ 2,693



$ 2,868


$ 2,710

Segment to GAAP adjustment


(2)


(3)


(3)


(4)


(5)



(3)


(5)

Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis


$ 2,819


$ 2,865


$ 2,815


$ 2,754


$ 2,688



$ 2,865


$ 2,705




Note:

Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.


(1)

Includes strategic activities and other items.

(2)

Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income - segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.
















CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)











Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year

















(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025



2025


2024

















Interest income


$ 1,383


$ 1,411


$ 1,386


$ 1,333


$ 1,301



$ 5,432


$ 4,965

Interest expense


(322)


(323)


(320)


(317)


(311)



(1,270)


(1,181)

Net interest income


1,061


1,088


1,066


1,016


990



4,162


3,784

Provision for finance receivable losses


(465)


(542)


(488)


(511)


(456)



(1,999)


(1,981)

Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses


596


546


578


505


534



2,163


1,803

















Insurance


112


113


112


111


110



445


445

Investment


23


22


26


24


26



98


108

Gain on sales of finance receivables


16


14


17


17


16



64


23

Other


47


46


45


43


39



175


146

Total other revenues


198


195


200


195


191



782


722

















Operating expenses


(437)


(443)


(427)


(415)


(401)



(1,687)


(1,554)

Insurance policy benefits and claims


(52)


(48)


(48)


(54)


(49)



(198)


(189)

Total other expenses


(489)


(491)


(475)


(469)


(450)



(1,885)


(1,743)

















Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)


305


250


303


231


275



1,060


782

















Income taxes *


(76)


(62)


(76)


(58)


(68)



(265)


(195)

















Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)


$ 229


$ 188


$ 227


$ 173


$ 207



$ 795


$ 587

















Weighted average number of diluted shares


117.3


118.3


119.4


119.4


120.0



119.3


120.1

C&I adjusted diluted EPS


$ 1.95


$ 1.59


$ 1.90


$ 1.45


$ 1.72



$ 6.66


$ 4.89




















Note:

Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.


*

Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.
















CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)
















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year

















(unaudited, $ in millions)


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025



2025


2024

















Net finance receivables - personal loans


$ 20,918


$ 21,430


$ 21,225


$ 20,814


$ 20,469



$ 21,430


$ 20,833

Net finance receivables - auto finance


2,562


2,487


2,431


2,335


2,220



2,487


2,122

Net finance receivables - consumer loans


23,480


23,917


23,656


23,149


22,689



23,917


22,955

Net finance receivables - credit cards


983


936


834


752


676



936


643

Net finance receivables


$ 24,463


$ 24,853


$ 24,490


$ 23,901


$ 23,365



$ 24,853


$ 23,598

















Allowance for finance receivable losses


$ 2,821


$ 2,868


$ 2,818


$ 2,758


$ 2,693



$ 2,868


$ 2,710

















Allowance ratio


11.53 %


11.54 %


11.51 %


11.54 %


11.52 %



11.54 %


11.48 %

















Net finance receivables


24,463


24,853


24,490


23,901


23,365



24,853


23,598

Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners


1,588


1,458


1,395


1,316


1,232



1,458


1,141

Managed receivables


$ 26,051


$ 26,311


$ 25,885


$ 25,217


$ 24,597



$ 26,311


$ 24,739

















Average net finance receivables - personal loans


$ 21,168


$ 21,404


$ 21,045


$ 20,637


$ 20,660



$ 20,937


$ 20,301

Average net finance receivables - auto finance


2,515


2,462


2,390


2,278


2,166



2,324


1,662

Average net finance receivables - consumer loans


23,683


23,866


23,435


22,915


22,826



23,261


21,963

Average net finance receivables - credit cards


962


879


803


719


668



767


477

Average net receivables


24,645


24,745


24,238


23,634


23,494



24,028


22,440

Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners


1,540


1,434


1,366


1,285


1,196



1,320


1,113

Average managed receivables


$ 26,185


$ 26,179


$ 25,604


$ 24,919


$ 24,690



$ 25,348


$ 23,553




















Note:

Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.
















CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)
















Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year

















(unaudited, in millions)


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025



2025


2024

















Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)


$ 305


$ 250


$ 303


$ 231


$ 275



$ 1,060


$ 782

















Provision for finance receivable losses


465


542


488


511


456



1,999


1,981

Net charge-offs


(512)


(492)


(428)


(446)


(473)



(1,841)


(1,849)

Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP)


(47)


50


60


65


(17)



158


132

















Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP)


258


300


363


296


258



1,218


914

















Capital generation, net of tax* (non-GAAP)


$ 194


$ 225


$ 272


$ 222


$ 194



$ 913


$ 685

















C&I average net receivables


$ 24,645


$ 24,745


$ 24,238


$ 23,634


$ 23,494



$ 24,028


$ 22,440

















Capital generation return on receivables(non-GAAP)


3.2 %


3.6 %


4.5 %


3.8 %


3.3 %



3.8 %


3.1 %




















Note:

Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.

*

Income taxes assume a 25% rate.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.
















CONSUMER & INSURANCE CONSUMER LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)











Quarter Ended



Fiscal Year

















(unaudited, $ in millions)


Mar 31,
2026


Dec 31,
2025


Sep 30,
2025


Jun 30,
2025


Mar 31,
2025



2025


2024

































Gross charge-offs


$ 567


$ 540


$ 480


$ 496


$ 525



$ 2,043


$ 2,080

Recoveries


(98)


(86)


(86)


(85)


(85)



(342)


(307)

Net charge-offs


$ 469


$ 454


$ 394


$ 411


$ 440



$ 1,701


$ 1,773

















Gross charge-off ratio


9.70 %


8.98 %


8.13 %


8.68 %


9.34 %



8.78 %


9.34 %

Recovery ratio


(1.68 %)


(1.42 %)


(1.45 %)


(1.49 %)


(1.52 %)



(1.47 %)


(1.39 %)

Net charge-off ratio


8.02 %


7.56 %


6.67 %


7.19 %


7.83 %



7.31 %


7.94 %

































Average net receivables


$ 23,683


$ 23,866


$ 23,435


$ 22,915


$ 22,826



$ 23,261


$ 21,963

Yield


22.5 %


22.5 %


22.6 %


22.6 %


22.4 %



22.5 %


22.1 %

Origination volume


$ 3,104


$ 3,609


$ 3,889


$ 3,907


$ 3,022



$ 14,427


$ 13,321

















30+ delinquency


$ 1,260


$ 1,399


$ 1,312


$ 1,197


$ 1,170



$ 1,399


$ 1,322

90+ delinquency


$ 594


$ 596


$ 556


$ 491


$ 540



$ 596


$ 579

30-89 delinquency


$ 666


$ 803


$ 756


$ 706


$ 630



$ 803


$ 743

















30+ delinquency ratio


5.37 %


5.85 %


5.55 %


5.17 %


5.16 %



5.85 %


5.76 %

90+ delinquency ratio


2.53 %


2.49 %


2.35 %


2.12 %


2.38 %



2.49 %


2.52 %

30-89 delinquency ratio


2.84 %


3.36 %


3.20 %


3.05 %


2.77 %



3.36 %


3.24 %




Note:

Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I consumer loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.

Defined Terms

  • Adjusted capital: adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax
  • Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE): total shareholders' equity - accumulated other comprehensive loss - goodwill - other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt
  • Auto finance: financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships
  • Available cash and cash equivalents: cash and cash equivalents - cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes
  • Average assets: average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period
  • Average managed receivables: C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners
  • C&I adjusted diluted EPS: C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares
  • Capital generation: C&I adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax
  • Capital generation return on receivables*: annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables
  • Consumer loans: personal loans and auto finance
  • Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners: unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program
  • Gross charge-off ratio*: annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables
  • Managed receivables: C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners + auto finance loans originated by third parties
  • Net adjusted debt: long-term debt - junior subordinated debt - available cash and cash equivalents
  • Net charge-off ratio*: annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables
  • Net leverage: net adjusted debt / adjusted capital
  • Opex ratio: annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables
  • Origination volume: loans originated during the period, including those originated and sold to our whole loan sale partners that we continue to service
  • Other net revenue: other revenues - insurance policy benefits and claims expense
  • Personal loans: loans secured by automobiles, other collateral or are unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform
  • Pretax capital generation: C&I pretax adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses
  • Purchase volume: credit card purchase transactions + cash advances - returns
  • Return on assets (ROA): annualized net income / average total assets
  • Return on receivables (C&I ROR): annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables
  • Total revenue: C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue
  • Unencumbered receivables: unencumbered unpaid principal balance of consumer loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit card receivables include those in the trust that exceed the minimum for securing advances under credit card variable funding note facilities, which the Company can remove from the trust under the terms of such facilities, and exclude interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances

*

Fiscal year 2024 adjusted for policy alignment associated with the Foursight acquisition.

OneMain Holdings, Inc.

Investor Contact:
Peter R. Poillon, 212-359-2432
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Howard Schloss, 202-236-5296
[email protected]

SOURCE OneMain Holdings, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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