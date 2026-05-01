Onemain Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

- 1Q 2026 Diluted EPS of $1.93
- 1Q 2026 C&I adjusted diluted EPS of $1.95
- 1Q 2026 Managed receivables of $26.1 billion
- Declared quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share
NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: OMF), the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit, today reported pretax income of $296 million and net income of $226 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $275 million and $213 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Earnings per diluted share were $1.93 in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.78 in the prior year quarter.
On May 1, 2026, OneMain declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable on May 15, 2026, to record holders of the Company's common stock as of the close of business on May 11, 2026.
During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.9 million shares of common stock for $105 million.
"We delivered a very good start to 2026, executing on our growth initiatives while maintaining our disciplined credit approach and balance sheet management," said Doug Shulman, Chairman and CEO of OneMain. "As we execute across our core loan business and newer products, we are driving revenue growth with good credit performance, reinforcing our ability to generate sustainable, attractive returns for shareholders."
The following segment results are reported on a non-GAAP basis. Refer to the required reconciliations of non-GAAP to comparable GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Consumer and Insurance Segment ("C&I")
C&I adjusted pretax income was $305 million and adjusted net income was $229 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $275 million and $207 million, respectively, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $1.95 for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $1.72 in the prior year quarter.
Management runs the business based on capital generation, which it defines as C&I adjusted net income excluding the after-tax change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses while still considering the current period C&I net charge-offs. Capital generation was $194 million for the first quarter of 2026, comparable to the prior year quarter.
Managed receivables, which includes loans serviced for our whole loan sale partners and auto finance loans originated by third parties, were $26.1 billion at March 31, 2026, up 6% from $24.6 billion at March 31, 2025.
Consumer loan originations totaled $3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 3% from $3.0 billion in the prior year quarter.
Total revenue, comprising interest income and total other revenue, was $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2026, up 6% from $1.5 billion in the prior year quarter. Interest income in the first quarter of 2026 was $1.4 billion, up 6% from $1.3 billion in the prior year quarter. The increase was driven by receivables growth.
Interest expense was $322 million in the first quarter of 2026, up 4% from $311 million in the prior year quarter, due to an increase in average debt to support our receivables growth.
The provision for finance receivable losses was $465 million in the first quarter of 2026, up $9 million compared to the prior year period. During the first quarter of 2026, the allowance for finance receivable losses decreased $47 million driven by a seasonal decline in receivables.
C&I Select Delinquency and Loss Ratios
March 31, 2026
December 31, 2025
March 31, 2025
Consumer loans:
30+ days delinquency ratio
5.37 %
5.85 %
5.16 %
90+ days delinquency ratio
2.53 %
2.49 %
2.38 %
30-89 days delinquency ratio
2.84 %
3.36 %
2.77 %
Net charge-offs
8.02 %
7.56 %
7.83 %
Operating expense for the first quarter of 2026 was $437 million, up 9% from $401 million in the prior year quarter reflecting receivable growth and strategic investments in the business.
Funding and Liquidity
As of March 31, 2026, the Company had principal debt balances outstanding of $22.7 billion, 51% of which was secured. The Company had $834 million of cash and cash equivalents, which included $155 million of cash and cash equivalents held at regulated insurance subsidiaries or for other operating activities that are unavailable for general corporate purposes.
Cash and cash equivalents, together with the Company's $1.1 billion of undrawn committed capacity from an unsecured corporate revolver, $6.4 billion of undrawn committed capacity under revolving conduit facilities and credit card variable funding note facilities, and $11.4 billion of unencumbered receivables, provides significant liquidity resources.
Conference Call & Webcast Information
OneMain management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's results, outlook, and related matters at 9:00 am Eastern Time on Friday, May 1, 2026. Both the call and webcast are open to the general public. The general public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 800-420-1271 (U.S. domestic) or 785-424-1634 (international), and using conference ID 31259, or via a live audio webcast through OneMain's investor relations website at http://investor.onemainfinancial.com. For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available on the website after the event. An investor presentation will be available on the OneMain's investor relations website prior to the start of the conference call.
About OneMain Holdings, Inc.
OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is the leader in offering nonprime consumers responsible access to credit and is dedicated to improving the financial well-being of hardworking Americans. We empower our customers to solve today's problems and reach a better financial future through personalized solutions across 48 states, available online and in more than 1,300 locations. OneMain is committed to making a positive impact on the people and the communities we serve. For additional information, please visit www.OneMainFinancial.com.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report the operating results of Consumer and Insurance using the Segment Accounting Basis, which (i) reflects our allocation methodologies for interest expense and operating costs, to reflect the manner in which we assess our business results and (ii) excludes the impact of applying purchase accounting (eliminates premiums/discounts on our finance receivables and long-term debt at acquisition, as well as the amortization/accretion in future periods). Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss), Consumer and Insurance adjusted net income (loss), and Consumer and Insurance adjusted earnings (loss) per diluted share are key performance measures used to evaluate the performance of our business. Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income (loss) represents income (loss) before income taxes on a Segment Accounting Basis and excludes net loss resulting from repurchases and repayments of debt, restructuring charges, and other items and strategic activities. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in assessing the profitability of our segment.
We also use pretax capital generation and capital generation, non-GAAP financial measures, as a key performance measure of our segment. Pretax capital generation represents Consumer and Insurance adjusted pretax income, as discussed above, and excludes the change in our Consumer and Insurance allowance for finance receivable losses in the period while still considering the Consumer and Insurance net charge-offs incurred during the period. Capital generation represents the after-tax effect of pretax capital generation. We believe that these non-GAAP measures are useful in assessing the capital created in the period impacting the overall capital adequacy of the Company. We believe that the Company's reserves, combined with its equity, represent the Company's loss absorption capacity.
We utilize these non-GAAP measures in evaluating our performance. Additionally, these non-GAAP measures are consistent with the performance goals established in OMH's executive compensation program. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, but not as a substitute for or superior to, income (loss) before income taxes, net income, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
This document contains summarized information concerning the Company and its business, operations, financial performance and trends. No representation is made that the information in this document is complete. For additional financial, statistical and business related information see the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), as well as the Company's other reports filed with the SEC from time to time, which are or will be available in the Investor Relations section of the OneMain Financial website (www.omf.com) and the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "anticipates," "appears," "assumes," "believes," "can," "continues," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "foresees," "goal," "intends," "likely," "objective," "plans," "projects," "target," "trend," "remains," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" or "would" are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these words are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact but instead represent only management's current beliefs regarding future events, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, performance, and future plans, and underlying assumptions and other statements related thereto. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the following: adverse changes and volatility in general economic conditions, including the interest rate environment and the financial markets; the sufficiency of our allowance for finance receivable losses; increased levels of unemployment and personal bankruptcies; the current inflationary environment and related trends affecting our customers; natural or accidental events such as earthquakes, hurricanes, pandemics, floods or wildfires affecting our customers, collateral, or our facilities; a failure in or breach of our information, operational or security systems or infrastructure or those of third parties, including as a result of cyber incidents, war or other disruptions; the adequacy of our credit risk scoring models; geopolitical risks, including recent geopolitical actions; adverse changes in our ability to attract and retain employees or key executives; increased competition or adverse changes in customer responsiveness to our distribution channels or products; changes in federal, state, or local laws, regulations, or regulatory policies and practices or increased regulatory scrutiny of our business or industry; risks associated with our insurance operations; the costs and effects of any actual or alleged violations of any federal, state, or local laws, rules or regulations; the costs and effects of any fines, penalties, judgments, decrees, orders, inquiries, investigations, subpoenas, or enforcement or other proceedings of any governmental or quasi-governmental agency or authority; our substantial indebtedness and our continued ability to access the capital markets and maintain adequate current sources of funds to satisfy our cash flow requirements; our ability to comply with all of our covenants; the effects of any downgrade of our debt ratings by credit rating agencies; and other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis" sections of the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC and in the Company's other filings with the SEC from time to time.
If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should specifically consider the factors identified in this document that could cause actual results to differ before making an investment decision to purchase our securities. Furthermore, new risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict those events or how they may affect us.
Forward looking statements included in this document speak only as of the date on which they were made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or the non-occurrence of anticipated events, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, $ in millions, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2025
2024
Interest income
$ 1,387
$ 1,416
$ 1,392
$ 1,339
$ 1,308
$ 5,455
$ 4,993
Interest expense
(322)
(323)
(320)
(317)
(312)
(1,272)
(1,185)
Net interest income
1,065
1,093
1,072
1,022
996
4,183
3,808
Provision for finance receivable losses
(465)
(542)
(488)
(511)
(456)
(1,997)
(2,040)
Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses
600
551
584
511
540
2,186
1,768
Insurance
112
113
112
111
110
445
445
Investment
23
22
26
24
26
98
108
Gain on sales of finance receivables
16
14
17
17
16
64
23
Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt
(3)
(1)
(39)
(21)
(5)
(67)
(34)
Other
49
45
47
45
41
180
153
Total other revenues
197
193
163
176
188
720
695
Operating expenses
(449)
(447)
(436)
(419)
(404)
(1,707)
(1,607)
Insurance policy benefits and claims
(52)
(48)
(48)
(54)
(49)
(198)
(189)
Total other expenses
(501)
(495)
(484)
(473)
(453)
(1,905)
(1,796)
Income before income taxes
296
249
263
214
275
1,001
667
Income taxes
(70)
(45)
(64)
(47)
(62)
(218)
(158)
Net income
$ 226
$ 204
$ 199
$ 167
$ 213
$ 783
$ 509
Weighted average number of diluted shares
117.3
118.3
119.4
119.4
120.0
119.3
120.1
Diluted EPS
$ 1.93
$ 1.72
$ 1.67
$ 1.40
$ 1.78
$ 6.56
$ 4.24
Book value per basic share
$ 29.21
$ 29.01
$ 28.53
$ 27.99
$ 27.50
$ 29.01
$ 26.74
Return on assets
3.4 %
3.0 %
3.0 %
2.5 %
3.3 %
2.9 %
2.0 %
Change in allowance for finance receivable losses
$ 46
$ (50)
$ (61)
$ (66)
$ 17
$ (160)
$ (194)
Net charge-offs
(511)
(492)
(427)
(445)
(473)
(1,837)
(1,846)
Provision for finance receivable losses
$ (465)
$ (542)
$ (488)
$ (511)
$ (456)
$ (1,997)
$ (2,040)
Note:
Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
As of
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 834
$ 914
$ 658
$ 769
$ 627
Investment securities
1,614
1,590
1,657
1,683
1,670
Net finance receivables
24,447
24,833
24,465
23,870
23,328
Unearned insurance premium and claim reserves
(771)
(791)
(783)
(764)
(747)
Allowance for finance receivable losses
(2,819)
(2,865)
(2,815)
(2,754)
(2,688)
Net finance receivables, less unearned insurance premium and claim reserves and allowance for finance
20,857
21,177
20,867
20,352
19,893
Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents
728
699
748
742
736
Goodwill
1,474
1,474
1,474
1,474
1,474
Other intangible assets
281
282
284
285
285
Other assets
1,230
1,252
1,297
1,323
1,344
Total assets
$ 27,018
$ 27,388
$ 26,985
$ 26,628
$ 26,029
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Long-term debt
$ 22,396
$ 22,694
$ 22,338
$ 22,053
$ 21,494
Insurance claims and policyholder liabilities
566
576
578
579
567
Deferred and accrued taxes
55
35
42
18
19
Other liabilities
624
682
649
652
669
Total liabilities
23,641
23,987
23,607
23,302
22,749
Common stock
1
1
1
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
1,750
1,757
1,750
1,745
1,734
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(53)
(41)
(47)
(51)
(65)
Retained earnings
2,680
2,579
2,500
2,425
2,384
Treasury stock
(1,001)
(895)
(826)
(794)
(774)
Total shareholders' equity
3,377
3,401
3,378
3,326
3,280
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 27,018
$ 27,388
$ 26,985
$ 26,628
$ 26,029
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSOLIDATED KEY FINANCIAL METRICS (UNAUDITED)
As of
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Liquidity
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 834
$ 914
$ 658
$ 769
$ 627
Cash and cash equivalents unavailable for general corporate purposes
155
176
251
185
139
Unencumbered receivables
11,409
11,837
10,867
9,709
10,163
Undrawn conduit facilities
5,874
5,999
5,999
5,999
5,999
Undrawn corporate revolver
1,100
1,075
1,075
1,125
1,125
Private secured term funding available
-
-
-
-
725
Undrawn credit card revolving variable funding note facilities
500
400
400
400
400
Drawn conduit facilities
1
1
1
1
1
Net adjusted debt
$ 21,545
$ 21,783
$ 21,758
$ 21,297
$ 20,833
Total Shareholders' equity
$ 3,377
$ 3,401
$ 3,378
$ 3,326
$ 3,280
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
53
41
47
51
65
Goodwill
(1,474)
(1,474)
(1,474)
(1,474)
(1,474)
Other intangible assets
(281)
(282)
(284)
(285)
(285)
Junior subordinated debt
173
173
172
172
172
Adjusted tangible common equity
1,848
1,859
1,839
1,790
1,758
Allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax *
2,114
2,149
2,111
2,065
2,016
Adjusted capital
$ 3,962
$ 4,008
$ 3,950
$ 3,855
$ 3,774
Net leverage (net adjusted debt to adjusted capital)
5.4x
5.4x
5.5x
5.5x
5.5x
*
Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2025
2024
Consumer & Insurance
$ 293
$ 247
$ 261
$ 211
$ 270
$ 988
$ 707
Other
-
-
(2)
(1)
1
(4)
(1)
Segment to GAAP adjustment
3
2
4
4
4
17
(39)
Income before income taxes - GAAP basis
$ 296
$ 249
$ 263
$ 214
$ 275
$ 1,001
$ 667
Consumer & Insurance pretax income
$ 293
$ 247
$ 261
$ 211
$ 270
$ 988
$ 707
Net loss on repurchases and repayments of debt
3
-
39
20
5
65
33
Restructuring charges
7
1
2
-
-
4
29
Other (1)
2
2
1
-
-
- %
3
13
Consumer & Insurance adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)
$ 305
$ 250
$ 303
$ 231
$ 275
$ 1,060
$ 782
Reconciling items (2)
$ (9)
$ (1)
$ (38)
$ (16)
$ (1)
$ (55)
$ (114)
Consumer & Insurance
$ 24,463
$ 24,853
$ 24,490
$ 23,901
$ 23,365
$ 24,853
$ 23,598
Segment to GAAP adjustment
(16)
(20)
(25)
(31)
(37)
(20)
(44)
Net finance receivables - GAAP basis
$ 24,447
$ 24,833
$ 24,465
$ 23,870
$ 23,328
$ 24,833
$ 23,554
Consumer & Insurance
$ 2,821
$ 2,868
$ 2,818
$ 2,758
$ 2,693
$ 2,868
$ 2,710
Segment to GAAP adjustment
(2)
(3)
(3)
(4)
(5)
(3)
(5)
Allowance for finance receivable losses - GAAP basis
$ 2,819
$ 2,865
$ 2,815
$ 2,754
$ 2,688
$ 2,865
$ 2,705
Note:
Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.
(1)
Includes strategic activities and other items.
(2)
Reconciling items consist of Segment to GAAP adjustment and the adjustments to Pretax income - segment accounting basis for C&I and Other. The adjustments to Other adjusted pretax income (loss) are not disclosed in the table above due to immateriality.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2025
2024
Interest income
$ 1,383
$ 1,411
$ 1,386
$ 1,333
$ 1,301
$ 5,432
$ 4,965
Interest expense
(322)
(323)
(320)
(317)
(311)
(1,270)
(1,181)
Net interest income
1,061
1,088
1,066
1,016
990
4,162
3,784
Provision for finance receivable losses
(465)
(542)
(488)
(511)
(456)
(1,999)
(1,981)
Net interest income after provision for finance receivable losses
596
546
578
505
534
2,163
1,803
Insurance
112
113
112
111
110
445
445
Investment
23
22
26
24
26
98
108
Gain on sales of finance receivables
16
14
17
17
16
64
23
Other
47
46
45
43
39
175
146
Total other revenues
198
195
200
195
191
782
722
Operating expenses
(437)
(443)
(427)
(415)
(401)
(1,687)
(1,554)
Insurance policy benefits and claims
(52)
(48)
(48)
(54)
(49)
(198)
(189)
Total other expenses
(489)
(491)
(475)
(469)
(450)
(1,885)
(1,743)
Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)
305
250
303
231
275
1,060
782
Income taxes *
(76)
(62)
(76)
(58)
(68)
(265)
(195)
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$ 229
$ 188
$ 227
$ 173
$ 207
$ 795
$ 587
Weighted average number of diluted shares
117.3
118.3
119.4
119.4
120.0
119.3
120.1
C&I adjusted diluted EPS
$ 1.95
$ 1.59
$ 1.90
$ 1.45
$ 1.72
$ 6.66
$ 4.89
Note:
Quarters may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.
*
Income taxes assume a 25% tax rate.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSUMER & INSURANCE SEGMENT METRICS (UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2025
2024
Net finance receivables - personal loans
$ 20,918
$ 21,430
$ 21,225
$ 20,814
$ 20,469
$ 21,430
$ 20,833
Net finance receivables - auto finance
2,562
2,487
2,431
2,335
2,220
2,487
2,122
Net finance receivables - consumer loans
23,480
23,917
23,656
23,149
22,689
23,917
22,955
Net finance receivables - credit cards
983
936
834
752
676
936
643
Net finance receivables
$ 24,463
$ 24,853
$ 24,490
$ 23,901
$ 23,365
$ 24,853
$ 23,598
Allowance for finance receivable losses
$ 2,821
$ 2,868
$ 2,818
$ 2,758
$ 2,693
$ 2,868
$ 2,710
Allowance ratio
11.53 %
11.54 %
11.51 %
11.54 %
11.52 %
11.54 %
11.48 %
Net finance receivables
24,463
24,853
24,490
23,901
23,365
24,853
23,598
Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners
1,588
1,458
1,395
1,316
1,232
1,458
1,141
Managed receivables
$ 26,051
$ 26,311
$ 25,885
$ 25,217
$ 24,597
$ 26,311
$ 24,739
Average net finance receivables - personal loans
$ 21,168
$ 21,404
$ 21,045
$ 20,637
$ 20,660
$ 20,937
$ 20,301
Average net finance receivables - auto finance
2,515
2,462
2,390
2,278
2,166
2,324
1,662
Average net finance receivables - consumer loans
23,683
23,866
23,435
22,915
22,826
23,261
21,963
Average net finance receivables - credit cards
962
879
803
719
668
767
477
Average net receivables
24,645
24,745
24,238
23,634
23,494
24,028
22,440
Average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners
1,540
1,434
1,366
1,285
1,196
1,320
1,113
Average managed receivables
$ 26,185
$ 26,179
$ 25,604
$ 24,919
$ 24,690
$ 25,348
$ 23,553
Note:
Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSUMER & INSURANCE KEY METRICS (UNAUDITED) (Non-GAAP)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, in millions)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2025
2024
Adjusted pretax income (non-GAAP)
$ 305
$ 250
$ 303
$ 231
$ 275
$ 1,060
$ 782
Provision for finance receivable losses
465
542
488
511
456
1,999
1,981
Net charge-offs
(512)
(492)
(428)
(446)
(473)
(1,841)
(1,849)
Change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses (non-GAAP)
(47)
50
60
65
(17)
158
132
Pretax capital generation (non-GAAP)
258
300
363
296
258
1,218
914
Capital generation, net of tax* (non-GAAP)
$ 194
$ 225
$ 272
$ 222
$ 194
$ 913
$ 685
C&I average net receivables
$ 24,645
$ 24,745
$ 24,238
$ 23,634
$ 23,494
$ 24,028
$ 22,440
Capital generation return on receivables(non-GAAP)
3.2 %
3.6 %
4.5 %
3.8 %
3.3 %
3.8 %
3.1 %
Note:
Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on an adjusted Segment Accounting Basis. Amounts may not sum to fiscal year due to rounding.
*
Income taxes assume a 25% rate.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
CONSUMER & INSURANCE CONSUMER LOANS METRICS (UNAUDITED)
Quarter Ended
Fiscal Year
(unaudited, $ in millions)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
2025
2024
Gross charge-offs
$ 567
$ 540
$ 480
$ 496
$ 525
$ 2,043
$ 2,080
Recoveries
(98)
(86)
(86)
(85)
(85)
(342)
(307)
Net charge-offs
$ 469
$ 454
$ 394
$ 411
$ 440
$ 1,701
$ 1,773
Gross charge-off ratio
9.70 %
8.98 %
8.13 %
8.68 %
9.34 %
8.78 %
9.34 %
Recovery ratio
(1.68 %)
(1.42 %)
(1.45 %)
(1.49 %)
(1.52 %)
(1.47 %)
(1.39 %)
Net charge-off ratio
8.02 %
7.56 %
6.67 %
7.19 %
7.83 %
7.31 %
7.94 %
Average net receivables
$ 23,683
$ 23,866
$ 23,435
$ 22,915
$ 22,826
$ 23,261
$ 21,963
Yield
22.5 %
22.5 %
22.6 %
22.6 %
22.4 %
22.5 %
22.1 %
Origination volume
$ 3,104
$ 3,609
$ 3,889
$ 3,907
$ 3,022
$ 14,427
$ 13,321
30+ delinquency
$ 1,260
$ 1,399
$ 1,312
$ 1,197
$ 1,170
$ 1,399
$ 1,322
90+ delinquency
$ 594
$ 596
$ 556
$ 491
$ 540
$ 596
$ 579
30-89 delinquency
$ 666
$ 803
$ 756
$ 706
$ 630
$ 803
$ 743
30+ delinquency ratio
5.37 %
5.85 %
5.55 %
5.17 %
5.16 %
5.85 %
5.76 %
90+ delinquency ratio
2.53 %
2.49 %
2.35 %
2.12 %
2.38 %
2.49 %
2.52 %
30-89 delinquency ratio
2.84 %
3.36 %
3.20 %
3.05 %
2.77 %
3.36 %
3.24 %
Note:
Consumer & Insurance financial information is presented on a Segment Accounting Basis. Delinquency ratios are calculated as a percentage of C&I consumer loan net finance receivables. Amounts may not sum due to rounding.
Defined Terms
- Adjusted capital: adjusted tangible common equity + allowance for finance receivable losses (ALLL), net of tax
- Adjusted tangible common equity (TCE): total shareholders' equity - accumulated other comprehensive loss - goodwill - other intangible assets + junior subordinated debt
- Auto finance: financing at the point of purchase through a network of auto dealerships
- Available cash and cash equivalents: cash and cash equivalents - cash and cash equivalents held at our regulated insurance subsidiaries or is unavailable for general corporate purposes
- Average assets: average of monthly average assets (assets at the beginning and end of each month divided by two) in the period
- Average managed receivables: C&I average net receivables + average receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners
- C&I adjusted diluted EPS: C&I adjusted net income (non-GAAP) / weighted average diluted shares
- Capital generation: C&I adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses, net of tax
- Capital generation return on receivables*: annualized capital generation / C&I average net receivables
- Consumer loans: personal loans and auto finance
- Finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners: unpaid principal balance plus accrued interest of loans sold as part of our whole loan sale program
- Gross charge-off ratio*: annualized gross charge-offs / average net receivables
- Managed receivables: C&I net finance receivables + finance receivables serviced for our whole loan sale partners + auto finance loans originated by third parties
- Net adjusted debt: long-term debt - junior subordinated debt - available cash and cash equivalents
- Net charge-off ratio*: annualized net charge-offs / average net receivables
- Net leverage: net adjusted debt / adjusted capital
- Opex ratio: annualized C&I operating expenses / average managed receivables
- Origination volume: loans originated during the period, including those originated and sold to our whole loan sale partners that we continue to service
- Other net revenue: other revenues - insurance policy benefits and claims expense
- Personal loans: loans secured by automobiles, other collateral or are unsecured and offered through our branch network, central operations, or digital platform
- Pretax capital generation: C&I pretax adjusted net income - change in C&I allowance for finance receivable losses
- Purchase volume: credit card purchase transactions + cash advances - returns
- Return on assets (ROA): annualized net income / average total assets
- Return on receivables (C&I ROR): annualized C&I adjusted net income / C&I average net receivables
- Total revenue: C&I interest income + C&I total other revenue
- Unencumbered receivables: unencumbered unpaid principal balance of consumer loans and credit cards. For precompute personal loans, unpaid principal balance is the gross contractual payments less the unaccreted balance of unearned finance charges. Credit card receivables include those in the trust that exceed the minimum for securing advances under credit card variable funding note facilities, which the Company can remove from the trust under the terms of such facilities, and exclude interest, fees, and closed accounts with balances
*
Fiscal year 2024 adjusted for policy alignment associated with the Foursight acquisition.
OneMain Holdings, Inc.
Investor Contact:
Peter R. Poillon, 212-359-2432
[email protected]
Media Contact:
Howard Schloss, 202-236-5296
[email protected]
SOURCE OneMain Holdings, Inc.