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WKN: A0MMP1 | ISIN: US11133T1034 | Ticker-Symbol: 5B9
Tradegate
30.04.26 | 19:16
130,50 Euro
-0,68 % -0,90
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Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
131,10131,4030.04.
129,60132,7030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2026 12:30 Uhr
29 Leser
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Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.: Broadridge Completes Acquisition of CQG, Unlocking Globally Connected, Multi-Asset Trading Solutions

Expanding Global Futures and Options Trading with end-to-end Capabilities

NEW YORK and LONDON, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fintech leader Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR), announced today that it has completed its acquisition of CQG, a leading global provider of futures and options trading, execution management, and market connectivity.

The acquisition enhances Broadridge's trading and connectivity capabilities by adding complementary execution management, algorithmic trading, and analytics solutions to its existing order management and client connectivity platform. Together, the combined offering delivers an integrated, end-to-end trading solution across futures and options markets globally.

CQG's capabilities expand Broadridge's ability to serve a broad range of clients, including FCMs, institutional investors, retail brokers, proprietary trading firms, CTAs, and hedge funds, with flexible and scalable solutions designed to support growth, accelerate speed to market, and improve the overall trading experience.

The acquisition further advances Broadridge's multi-asset innovation strategy including FX and Digital assets. By combining CQG's agile development capabilities with Broadridge's global scale, the company is positioned to accelerate the delivery of new functionality and drive sustained value creation for clients worldwide.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR) is a global technology leader with trusted expertise and transformative technology, helping clients and the financial services industry operate, innovate, and grow. We power investing, governance, and communications for our clients - driving operational resiliency, elevating business performance, and transforming investor experiences.

Our technology and operations platforms process and generate over 7 billion communications annually and underpin the daily average trading of over $15 trillion in tokenized and traditional securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 15,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us, please visit www.broadridge.com

Contacts:

Investors:
 [email protected]

Media:
Gregg Rosenberg
Global Head of Corporate Communications
[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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