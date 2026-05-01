NameSilo Technologies Corp. Announces 2025 Year End Results

CSE: URL / OTC: URLOF

Record Annual Revenues, Operating Income and Cash Flow

VANCOUVER, BC, May 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - NameSilo Technologies Corp. (CSE: URL) (PINKSHEETS: URLOF) (the "Company"), one of the largest domain registrars in the world, is pleased to announce the financial results for the year ending December 31, 2025. The financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") can be viewed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Financial Highlights of the Company:

The Company experienced financial results in fiscal 2025 as set forth below (all figures in Canadian dollars):

8th consecutive year of revenue growth

Record annual revenues of $65,468,311 for year end 2025 as compared to $55,233,043 in 2024, an increase of 18.5%. The increase in revenues for 2025 was due to an increase in domains under management, marketplace revenues, the sale of ancillary services, and revenues from subsidiary SewerVue Technologies Corp.

Gross Profit of $16,732,460 or 25.6% of revenues vs $12,080,059 or 21.9% in 2024

Operating income of $7,834,553 in 2025 compared to $4,077,711 in 2024

Net income of $2,192,261 in 2025 compared to a net loss of $304,878 in 2024

Adjusted EBITDA* of $5,315,247 for 2025 up 84.3% as compared to $2,884,190 in 2024

Total deferred revenues of $32,750,108 as of December 31, 2025, vs $31,470,667 at December 31 2024.

Operating cash flow of $9,736,395 in 2025 vs $6,635,791 in 2024 an increase of 46.7%

The Company experienced financial results in fiscal Q4 2025 as set forth below (all figures in Canadian dollars):

Revenues of $16,542,562 for Q4 2025 as compared to $14,904,237 in Q4 2024, an increase of 11.0%. The increase in revenues for Q4 2025 was due to an increase in domains under management, marketplace revenues, the sale of ancillary services, and revenues from subsidiary SewerVue Technologies Corp.

Gross Profit of $4,030,722 or 24.4% of its revenues in Q4 2025 vs $3,319,874 or 22.3% in Q4 2024.

Operating income of $2,463,032 for Q4 2025 compared to $762,721 in Q4 2024.

Operating cash flow of $3,678,289 in Q4 2025 vs $2,988,046 in Q4 2024.

Additional 2025 highlights

Namesilo LLC has grown its domains under management in 2025 by over 800,000 domains and is now one of the 10 largest domain registrars in the world.

The company held cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2025, of $3,600,332

Reduced debt to zero

Acquired SewerVue Technologies Corp.

Through the company's NCIB repurchased and cancelled 639,500 shares

"2025 marked another pivotal year in our company's journey," said CEO Paul Andreola. "We once again achieved record-breaking results across revenue, gross profit, operating profit, and operating cash flow, reflecting the strength and resilience of our business model. Our substantial growth in free cash flow has enabled us to eliminate our debt and build a strong balance sheet positioning us for further growth through opportunistic acquisitions. The addition of SewerVue Technologies and Reach Systems positions the company well for the growth in the burgeoning robotic inspection service sector as well as the rapidly growing marine technology and defense sectors. As we look ahead, we're excited to deploy our robust cash flow into strategic investments, including continuing to buy back Namesilo shares as appropriate, that will drive the next phase of our growth. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our employees, customers, and shareholders for their continued dedication and support."

NameSilo LLC ("NameSilo") has grown to over 6.26 million active domains under management and customers in approximately 160 countries. Since acquiring NameSilo in August 2018 the new management team has grown revenues from full year 2017 revenues of approximately $10.6 million to over $65.46 million in 2025. Domains under management have grown from 1.85 million to over 6.26 million today. The Company has also invested significant resources to offer new products and services which have helped to increase revenues and improve gross margins. The Company offers hosting services, email products, a free logo maker, security products, several new domain services and more all while maintaining some of the lowest prices in the industry. NameSilo now accepts over 150 payment methods including most major credit cards, Web money payments such as Apple Pay, Venmo, Alipay and more. The Company was also one of the first companies in the industry to accept bitcoin.

NameSilo LLC will focus on adding value-added products to offer customers a one-stop source for essential services related to their domains. The Company believes that these new products will further increase core revenues and margin growth for NameSilo, improve customer retention and improve the value proposition to the customer base.

About NameSilo Technologies Corp. and Subsidiaries

NameSilo Technologies Corp. invests its capital in companies and opportunities which management believes are undervalued and have potential for significant appreciation. The company makes investments in both public and private markets and focuses on opportunities in a wide variety of industries excluding the resource and resource service sectors. NameSilo does not invest on behalf of any third-party and it does not offer investment advice.

NameSilo LLC is a low-cost provider of domain name registration and management services. As an accredited ICANN registrar, NameSilo is one of the fastest growing domain registrars in the world with approximately 6.26 million active domains under management from approximately 160 countries.

SewerVUE Technologies, has pioneered large-diameter pipe inspection technology with innovations such as pipe-penetrating radar and multisensor inspections to ensure their partners and clients have reliable, comprehensive data to make proper and well-informed decisions when it comes to maintaining critical infrastructure. Using multi-sensor tools such as LiDAR, sonar, HD-CCTV and pipe-penetrating radar, SewerVUE provides high-quality data to help customers assess and maintain critical infrastructure.

Reach Systems, based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, is an engineering and manufacturing company specializing in remote inspection robotics, subsea camera systems, and advanced tether /cable management solutions. They provide turnkey, high-definition inspection equipment for oil & gas, defense, and subsea industries, including the "Puffin" 4K underwater camera and specialized winches.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding potential future investments by the Company. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

*Non-IFRS Financial Measure

Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are measures not recognized under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest income, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, restructuring costs, impairment charges and other non-recurring gains or losses. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure that facilitates period-to-period operating comparisons.Total bookings includes the full amount of cash received from new domain bookings, renewals and other related services.Whereas, under IFRS, the Company records revenue from domain booking and renewal fees on a straight-line basis over the life of the contract term.However, the Company's management believes that "total bookings" provides investors with insight into management's decision-making process because management uses this measure to run the business and make financial, strategic and operating decisions.Further, "total bookings" also provides useful insight into the Company's operating performance on a yearly basis. "Total bookings" do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Readers are cautioned that "Adjusted EBITDA" and "total bookings" are not an alternative to measures determined in accordance with IFRS and should not, on their own, be construed as indicators of performance, cash flow or profitability.

NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE NameSilo Technologies Corp.