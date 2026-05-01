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WKN: A1WY9H | ISIN: US04208T1088 | Ticker-Symbol: 791
Tradegate
29.04.26 | 16:51
5,275 Euro
+1,54 % +0,080
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AH REALTY TRUST INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AH REALTY TRUST INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1155,27530.04.
5,1155,27530.04.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.05.2026 12:06 Uhr
27 Leser
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AH Realty Trust Completes Sale of Construction Business, Advancing the Company's Strategic Transformation and Focus on Long-Term Shareholder Value

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT) ("AHRT"), formerly Armada Hoffler, today announced the completed sale of its construction business for a total consideration of $2.4 million.

The sale of AH Realty Trust's construction business is another step in the Company's transformation, further simplifying its business model and enhancing its prospects for long-term shareholder value creation. This transaction follows the recently announced sale of two multifamily notes from the Company's real estate financing platform and supports the company's objective to exit its non-core businesses and sharpen its focus on operating a high-quality retail and office portfolio.

"This transaction reflects the deliberate actions we are taking to simplify the Company and focus squarely on long-term value creation," said Shawn Tibbetts, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of AH Realty Trust. "Exiting the construction business marks continued progress in our strategic transformation, as we reposition the organization around operational excellence and embrace a leaner, more agile operating model designed to deliver more predictable earnings and sustainable cash-flow growth."

About AH Realty Trust

AH Realty Trust (NYSE: AHRT), formerly known as Armada Hoffler, is a real estate investment trust ("REIT") with over four decades of experience. The Company owns and operates high-quality retail and office assets located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. AH Realty Trust focuses on disciplined capital allocation and long-term value creation for shareholders. For more information visit AHRealtyTrust.com.

Contact:
Chelsea Forrest
AH Realty Trust
EVP of Investor Relations and Administration
Email: chelsea.forrest@ahrealtytrust.com
Phone: (757) 366-4000


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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