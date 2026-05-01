Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

EDINBURG, Va., May 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: SHEN) announced first quarter 2026 financial and operating results.

First Quarter 2026 Highlights

Glo Fiber Expansion Markets revenue grew 34.6% year over year to $24.8 million.

Total revenue increased 4.8% year over year to $92.2 million.

Net loss from operations was $15.8 million compared to $9.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA1 grew 15.0% year over year to $31.7 million.

"We have excellent momentum in our fiber businesses, with approximately 6,000 Glo Fiber net additions and 4.7% commercial fiber revenue growth in the first quarter, driving strong Adjusted EBITDA growth of 15%," said Ed McKay, President and CEO. "We remain on track to complete our Glo Fiber expansion in 2026 and achieve positive free cash flow in 2027."

Shentel's first-quarter earnings conference call will be webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 1, 2026. The webcast and related materials will be available on Shentel's Investor Relations website at https://investor.shentel.com/ -

First Quarter 2026 Results Compared with First Quarter 2025

Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets2 revenue (26.9% of total) increased $6.4 million, or 34.6%, primarily due to a 33.7% increase in data revenue generating units ("RGUs").

Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets3 revenue (44.6% of total) decreased $2.2 million, or 5.1%, primarily due to a 14.6% decline in video RGUs and a 1.6% decline in data average revenue per user ("ARPU").

Commercial Fiber revenue (22.3% of total) increased $0.9 million, or 4.7%, primarily due to an increase in recurring revenue resulting from additional circuit services sold to existing customers.

RLEC & Other revenue (6.2% of total) decreased $0.8 million, or 13.0%, primarily due to a 28.0% decrease in Digital Subscriber Line RGUs and $0.3 million decrease in government support revenue.

Cost of services decreased by $1.2 million, or 3.7%, primarily due to government grant reimbursements of certain indirect operating costs and a decrease in video programming costs driven by declining video RGUs.

Selling, general and administrative expense increased by $2.4 million, or 7.7%. The increase was primarily due to an increase in advertising costs and payroll costs driven by expansion of the Glo Fiber homes passed and higher stock compensation.

Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense increased by $1.9 million, or 378.4%. Restructuring, integration and acquisition expense in 2026 related primarily to accrued severance costs associated with the previously announced reduction in force.

Depreciation and amortization increased by $5.5 million, or 18.7%, primarily due to the Company's expansion of its Glo Fiber network and $2.8 million in write-offs primarily related to project costs under construction for markets that construction was cancelled due to higher costs to build.

Other Information

Capital expenditures were $75.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2026 compared with $83.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The $7.4 million decrease in capital expenditures was primarily driven by a slow down in capital projects as Shentel approaches the completion of its Glo Fiber market expansion project.

The Company received $11.5 million and $6.9 million in government grant cash receipts during the three months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's total available liquidity was $194.5 million, consisting of (i) unrestricted cash and cash equivalents totaling $43.8 million; (ii) restricted cash as required by the ABS Indenture totaling $27.3 million (iii) $67.8 million of availability under Shentel Broadband's Revolving Credit Facility; (iv) $17.8 million under Shentel Issuer's Variable Funding Note ("VFN"); and (v) an aggregate of $37.8 million remaining reimbursements available under government grants, subject to fulfilling the terms of the underlying agreements. In addition, the Company has $117.2 million of VFN commitments that are not available to draw as of March 31, 2026. The available capacity of the VFN will increase based on the secured fiber network revenue growth from the ABS Entities multiplied by (i) a margin as defined in the ABS Indenture and (ii) 6.25x multiple.

On February 23, 2026, the Company announced a reduction in force of approximately 10% of its employees to align the business with the end of the Glo Fiber construction phase that is expected to be substantially complete by end of 2026. Employee departure dates will be staggered with the largest impact in the fourth quarter of 2026. The Company expects to save approximately $12.3 million annually beginning in 2027 with approximately half of the savings impacting operating expenses and half impacting capitalized labor that is included in capital expenditures. The Company expects to incur approximately $3.1 million in restructuring costs to achieve these savings. During the three months ended March 31, 2026, Shentel incurred $2.1 million in severance expense, included in restructuring, integration and acquisition expense in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. No severance payments were made during this period.

2026 Financial Outlook

The Company reiterates its 2026 financial guidance.

Year Ending

December 31, 2026 Year Ended

December 31, 2025

% Change

2025 to 2026

Midpoint

(dollars in millions) Guidance Range Total Revenue $370 - $377 - 358 4.4 - Adjusted EBITDA1 $131 - $136 - 119 12.1 - Capital Expenditures, net of government grant reimbursements $220 - $250 - 296 (20.7)%

1 Further clarification and explanation of this non-GAAP measure can be found in the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of this release below.

The 2026 financial guidance presented above does not reflect any assumptions regarding the potential impacts of ongoing global geopolitical conflicts, the evolving tariff environment, and disruption and uncertainty caused by a U.S. government shutdown, including uncertainty regarding the timing of federal funding and grant payments. The Company does not provide a reconciliation for Adjusted EBITDA forecasts (which represents a forecast of a non-GAAP financial measure) because it cannot predict the special items that could arise without unreasonable effort.

Earnings Call Webcast

Date: Friday, May 1, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Listen via Internet: https://investor.shentel.com/

For Analysts, please register to dial-in at this link



A replay of the call will be available for a limited time on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art fiber optic and cable networks to residential and commercial customers in eight contiguous states in the eastern United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, voice, high-speed Ethernet, dedicated internet access, dark fiber leasing, and managed network services. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 19,400 route miles of fiber. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements and projections about Shentel regarding, among other things, its business strategy, its prospects and its financial position. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "should," "could," or "anticipates" or the negative or other variation of these or similar words, or by discussions of strategy or risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based upon management's beliefs, assumptions and current expectations and may include comments as to Shentel's beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business that are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Shentel's control. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as, a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. A discussion of other factors that may cause actual results to differ from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations is available in Shentel's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Those factors may include, among others, changes in overall economic conditions including ongoing geopolitical conflicts, rising inflation, changes in tariffs, new or changing regulatory requirements, disruption and uncertainty caused by a U.S. government shutdown, including uncertainty regarding the timing of federal funding and grant payments, changes in technologies, changes in competition, changing demand for our products and services, our ability to execute our business strategies, availability of labor resources and capital, natural disasters, pandemics and outbreaks of contagious diseases and other adverse public health developments, such as COVID-19, and other conditions. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Shentel undertakes no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect current events or circumstances after the date hereof, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Lucas Binder

Vice President of Corporate Finance

540-984-4800

Lucas.Binder@emp.shentel.com

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Residential & SMB - Incumbent Broadband Markets1 - 41,143 - 43,359 Residential & SMB - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets2 24,828 18,444 Commercial Fiber 20,542 19,612 RLEC & Other 5,640 6,483 Service revenue and other 92,153 87,898 Operating expenses: Cost of services, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 31,824 33,030 Selling, general and administrative 33,387 30,992 Restructuring, integration and acquisition 2,440 510 Depreciation and amortization 34,971 29,458 Total operating expenses 102,622 93,990 Operating loss (10,469 - (6,092 - Other (expense) income: Interest expense (9,435 - (4,892 - Other income, net 45 733 Loss before income taxes (19,859 - (10,251 - Income tax benefit (4,108 - (1,119 - Net loss (15,751 - (9,132 - Dividends on redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,577 1,472 Net loss attributable to common shareholders - (17,328 - - (10,604 - Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted: Net loss per share - (0.31 - - (0.19 - Weighted average shares outstanding 55,554 54,959

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Revenue from residential and small and medium business ("SMB") customers in Incumbent Broadband Markets is primarily earned through the Company's provision of data, video and voice services over primarily hybrid fiber coaxial cable and to a lesser extent FTTH networks in incumbent markets. Revenue from residential and SMB customers in Glo Fiber Expansion Markets is primarily earned through the Company's provision of data, video and voice services over FTTH networks in new greenfield expansion markets.

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands) March 31,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 43,767 - 27,259 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 27,311 20,945 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,096 and $829, respectively 24,759 31,497 Income taxes receivable 2,544 2,544 Prepaid expenses and other 15,843 15,198 Total current assets 114,224 97,443 Investments 16,113 16,510 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,629,208 1,601,609 Goodwill 67,538 67,538 Intangible assets, net 88,960 89,353 Operating lease right-of-use assets 19,084 19,657 Deferred charges and other assets 17,835 18,652 Total assets - 1,952,962 - 1,910,762 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable - 54,187 - 61,355 Advanced billings and customer deposits 17,884 16,909 Accrued compensation 12,316 13,334 Current operating lease liabilities 2,850 2,819 Accrued liabilities and other 14,325 14,079 Total current liabilities 101,562 108,496 Long-term debt, net of unamortized loan fees 693,887 628,237 Other long-term liabilities: Deferred income taxes 153,510 157,618 Benefit plan obligations 4,161 4,150 Non-current operating lease liabilities 10,096 10,632 Other liabilities 32,705 32,340 Total other long-term liabilities 200,472 204,740 Commitments and contingencies Temporary equity: Redeemable noncontrolling interest 90,083 88,506 Shareholders' equity: Common stock, no par value, authorized 96,000; 55,302 and 54,899 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively - - Additional paid in capital 160,719 157,216 Retained earnings 706,239 723,567 Total shareholders' equity 866,958 880,783 Total liabilities, temporary equity and shareholders' equity - 1,952,962 - 1,910,762

SHENANDOAH TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss - (15,751 - - (9,132 - Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 34,543 28,984 Amortization of intangible assets 428 474 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amount capitalized 4,798 3,717 Deferred income taxes (4,108 - (1,119 - Provision for credit losses 433 288 Other, net 1,427 480 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 904 2,490 Current income taxes - 164 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (18 - (135 - Other assets 298 (682 - Accounts payable 19 992 Other deferrals and accruals 1,398 (5,997 - Net cash provided by operating activities 24,371 20,524 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (75,821 - (83,236 - Government grants received 11,548 6,929 Proceeds from sale of assets and other 163 47 Net cash used in investing activities (64,110 - (76,260 - Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from credit facility borrowings 65,000 100,000 Principal payments on long-term debt - (2,178 - Payments for debt issuance and amendment costs (429 - - Taxes paid for equity award issuances (1,482 - (787 - Payments for financing arrangements and other (476 - (24 - Net cash provided by financing activities 62,613 97,011 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 22,874 41,275 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 48,204 46,272 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period - 71,078 - 87,547 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information Interest paid, net of amounts capitalized - (9,741 - - (4,262 - Income tax refunds received - - - 164

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as (loss) income from operations calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for the impact of depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, other income (expense), net, interest income, interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), stock compensation expense, transaction costs related to acquisition and disposition events (including professional advisory fees, integration costs, and related compensatory matters), restructuring expense, tax on equity award vesting and exercise events, and other non-comparable items. A reconciliation of Net loss, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA is provided below herein.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is the Company's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, divided by revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP.

The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate operating effectiveness and assess its ability to increase revenues while controlling expense growth and the scalability of the Company's business growth strategy. Adjusted EBITDA is also a significant performance measure used by the Company in its incentive compensation programs. The Company believes that the exclusion of the expense and income items eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of the Company's core operating results by excluding items that are not comparable across reporting periods or that do not otherwise relate to the Company's ongoing operations. Accordingly, the Company believes that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results. However, use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as analytical tools has limitations, and investors and others should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our financial results as reported under GAAP. In addition, other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) 2026 2025 Net loss - (15,751 - - (9,132 - Depreciation and amortization 34,971 29,458 Interest expense 9,435 4,892 Other income, net (45 - (733 - Income tax benefit (4,108 - (1,119 - Stock-based compensation 4,798 3,717 Restructuring, integration and acquisition 2,440 510 Adjusted EBITDA - 31,740 - 27,593 Adjusted EBITDA margin 34 - 31 -

Supplemental Information

Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 2025 Homes and businesses passed (1) Incumbent Broadband Markets 252,654 240,788 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 449,147 362,861 Total homes and businesses passed 701,801 603,649 Residential & Small and Medium Business ("SMB") Revenue Generating Units ("RGUs"): Incumbent Broadband Markets 111,357 111,860 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 93,922 70,565 Broadband Data 205,279 182,425 Video 34,861 38,395 Voice 26,846 26,037 Total Residential & SMB RGUs (excludes RLEC) 266,986 246,857 Residential & SMB Penetration (2) Incumbent Broadband Markets 44.1 - 46.5 - Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 20.9 - 19.4 - Broadband Data 29.3 - 30.2 - Video 5.0 - 6.4 - Voice 4.1 - 4.5 - Fiber route miles 19,463 17,224 Total fiber miles (3) 2,021,546 1,893,402

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(1) Homes and businesses are considered passed ("passings") if we can connect them to our network without further extending the distribution system. Passings is an estimate based upon the best available information. Passings will vary among video, broadband data and voice services. (2) Penetration is calculated by dividing the number of users by the number of passings or available homes, as appropriate. (3) Total fiber miles are measured by taking the number of fiber strands in a cable and multiplying that number by the route distance. For example, a 10 mile route with 144 fiber strands would equal 1,440 fiber miles.

Residential & SMB ARPU Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands, except ARPU) 2026 2025 Residential & SMB Revenue: Incumbent Broadband Markets - 27,475 - 27,875 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 21,040 15,764 Broadband Data 48,515 43,639 Video 13,995 14,658 Voice 2,604 2,560 Other 857 946 Total Residential & SMB Revenue - 65,971 - 61,803 Average RGUs: Incumbent Broadband Markets 111,671 111,528 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets 90,738 67,868 Broadband Data 202,409 179,396 Video 35,261 39,256 Voice 26,758 25,857 ARPU: (1) Incumbent Broadband Markets - 82.01 - 83.31 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets - 77.29 - 77.42 Broadband Data - 79.90 - 81.09 Video - 132.30 - 124.46 Voice - 32.44 - 33.00

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(1) Average Revenue Per RGU calculation = (Residential & SMB Revenue) / average RGUs / 3 months.

1 See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

2 Glo Fiber Expansion Markets consists of fiber to the home ("FTTH") passings in greenfield expansion markets.

3 Incumbent Broadband Markets consists of incumbent cable markets and incumbent telephone markets with FTTH passings.