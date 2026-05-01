Supreme Court Case Could Change How the IRS Collects Civil Penalties - Clear Start Tax Explains What Hirsch v. US Tax Court Means for Taxpayers

A pending Supreme Court petition could reshape IRS penalty enforcement by testing whether taxpayers have a constitutional right to a jury trial before civil penalties are imposed.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / A case quietly advancing toward the United States Supreme Court has the potential to fundamentally alter how the Internal Revenue Service assesses and collects civil tax penalties. The case - Hirsch v. US Tax Court - raises a question rooted in the Seventh Amendment: whether taxpayers facing substantial IRS civil penalties are entitled to a jury trial before those penalties become enforceable. For the millions of Americans currently dealing with IRS penalty assessments, the outcome could shift the balance of power between taxpayers and the agency.

"This is not a narrow procedural dispute," said a spokesperson for Clear Start Tax, a national tax relief and resolution firm. "If the Court determines that taxpayers have a Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial for civil penalties, it would introduce an entirely new layer of due process into IRS enforcement - one that could slow collections significantly and give taxpayers more leverage in disputes."

The Seventh Amendment preserves the right to a jury trial in civil cases where the value in controversy exceeds twenty dollars. For decades, IRS civil penalty disputes have been adjudicated exclusively within the United States Tax Court, where judges - not juries - decide outcomes. The petitioners in Hirsch argue this structure violates the constitutional guarantee, particularly when penalties can reach tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars. The IRS imposes a wide range of civil penalties, including failure-to-file penalties up to 25 percent, accuracy-related penalties of 20 percent, and fraud penalties as high as 75 percent of the underpayment.

A favorable ruling would not eliminate IRS civil penalties, but it could dramatically change enforcement. If jury trials become available for penalty disputes, the IRS would face higher litigation costs, longer timelines, and the unpredictability of jury verdicts. Analysts suggest the agency could become more selective in which cases it pursues and more willing to negotiate settlements.

"For taxpayers currently facing penalty assessments, this case is worth watching closely," the spokesperson added. "Even if the ruling does not apply retroactively, the legal reasoning could open new avenues for challenging penalties that were imposed without adequate procedural safeguards."

However, taxpayers should not delay addressing their current situations in anticipation of a ruling. The timeline for the Court to grant certiorari, hear arguments, and issue an opinion could extend into 2027, and penalties and interest continue to accrue regardless. Clear Start Tax recommends that affected taxpayers take the following steps now:

Request penalty abatement through reasonable cause or first-time abatement programs to reduce or eliminate assessed penalties.

Explore installment agreements for structured monthly payment plans if the full balance cannot be paid at once.

Evaluate eligibility for an offer in compromise to potentially settle tax debt for less than the full amount owed.

Consult a tax professional to assess whether current penalty assessments may be subject to future legal challenges.

By answering a few simple questions , taxpayers can find out if they're eligible for the IRS Fresh Start Program and take the first step toward resolving their tax debt.

"Constitutional cases move slowly, but IRS collections do not," said the spokesperson. "The most important thing a taxpayer can do right now is take action on the debt they currently face - whether that means requesting penalty abatement, negotiating a payment plan, or exploring an offer in compromise."

About Clear Start Tax

Clear Start Tax is a nationwide tax resolution and relief firm specializing in helping individuals and businesses address IRS and state tax issues. With a team of experienced tax professionals, the company provides tailored strategies for resolving back taxes, negotiating settlements, and achieving long-term compliance.

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Contact Information

Clear Start Tax

Corporate Communications Department

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(949) 800-4011

SOURCE: Clear Start Tax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/supreme-court-case-could-change-how-the-irs-collects-civil-penal-1159174