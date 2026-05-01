Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 01.05.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Genehmigung für Tiefseebergbau seit 1980: Warum dieser Meilenstein für den nächsten Small-Cap-Akteur wichtig ist
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40MYY | ISIN: US88066N3035 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
30.04.26 | 16:48
0,760 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TENON MEDICAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TENON MEDICAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
01.05.2026 14:02 Uhr
154 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Tenon Medical, Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company redefining care for patients suffering from sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call will conclude with a Q&A session with its covering analysts.

Date:

Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Time:

4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in:

1-877-407-0792

International Dial-in:

1-201-689-8263

Webcast:

TNON Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio playback of the call will be available through May 26, 2026, on Tenon's Investor Relations website at http://ir.tenonmed.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13759830.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc. is a medical device company founded in 2012 and committed to developing novel technologies for patients suffering from debilitating SI joint pain and dysfunction. The Company markets the Catamaran and SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion Systems, which offer a novel, less invasive approach to treating SI joint disease. Together, these platforms uniquely position Tenon with multiple surgical approaches, lateral and inferior-posterior, both designed to be minimally invasive, enable authentic arthrodesis, and supported by robust clinical evidence, including the published prospective Mainsail and EVoluSIon SI joint fusion studies. These differentiated technologies enable physicians to customize treatment plans through an innovative portfolio spanning SI joint fusion, spinal fusion, and deformity adjuncts, each solution engineered to deliver fusion outcomes more reliably. This multi-platform, multiapproach strategy strengthens Tenon's competitive advantage in the expanding SI joint fusion market and underscores the Company's commitment to delivering proven, durable outcomes for physicians and patients. Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities in the SI joint market: 1) primary SI joint procedures, 2) revision of failed SI joint implants, and 3) augmenting spinal fusion. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

The Tenon Medical logo shown above, and Catamaran, PiSIF, CAT PiSIF, ETAD, Posterior Inferior Sacroiliac Fusion, CAT SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran Inferior Posterior Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion Device, SImmetry are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. MAINSAILTM, and SImmetry+ are also trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine
MZ North America
203-741-8811
tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tenon-medical-inc.-sets-date-for-first-quarter-2026-earnings-1162987

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
Die Märkte feiern neue Rekorde – doch im Hintergrund braut sich eine Entwicklung zusammen, die alles verändern könnte. Die anhaltende Sperrung der Straße von Hormus sorgt laut IEA für eine der größten Energiekrisen aller Zeiten. Gleichzeitig schießen die Preise für Düngemittel und Agrarrohstoffe bereits nach oben.

Damit droht ein perfekter Sturm: steigende Energiepreise, explodierende Produktionskosten und ein möglicher Super-El-Nino, der weltweit Ernten gefährdet. Erste Auswirkungen sind längst sichtbar – Weizen, Soja und Kakao verteuern sich deutlich, während Lebensmittelpreise vor dem nächsten Sprung stehen könnten.

Für Anleger bedeutet das nicht nur Risiken, sondern enorme Chancen. Denn während klassische Märkte unter Druck geraten könnten, entsteht auf den Feldern und Plantagen der nächste große Rohstoffzyklus. Wer sich jetzt richtig positioniert, kann von einer Entwicklung profitieren, die weit über Öl und Metalle hinausgeht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die besonders aussichtsreich sind, um von diesem Trend zu profitieren – solide positioniert, strategisch relevant und mit erheblichem Aufwärtspotenzial.



Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Agrar-Boom voll durchschlägt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.