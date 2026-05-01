Tenon Medical, Inc. Sets Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings

LOS GATOS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2026 / Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNON) ("Tenon" or the "Company"), a company redefining care for patients suffering from sacro-pelvic disorders, today announced plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 after market close on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The Company will also hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results in further detail. The call will conclude with a Q&A session with its covering analysts.

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2026 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Dial-in: 1-877-407-0792 International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8263 Webcast: TNON Conference Call

Please dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation.

An audio playback of the call will be available through May 26, 2026, on Tenon's Investor Relations website at http://ir.tenonmed.com/ or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). The access code will be 13759830.

About Tenon Medical, Inc.

Tenon Medical, Inc. is a medical device company founded in 2012 and committed to developing novel technologies for patients suffering from debilitating SI joint pain and dysfunction. The Company markets the Catamaran and SImmetry+ SI Joint Fusion Systems, which offer a novel, less invasive approach to treating SI joint disease. Together, these platforms uniquely position Tenon with multiple surgical approaches, lateral and inferior-posterior, both designed to be minimally invasive, enable authentic arthrodesis, and supported by robust clinical evidence, including the published prospective Mainsail and EVoluSIon SI joint fusion studies. These differentiated technologies enable physicians to customize treatment plans through an innovative portfolio spanning SI joint fusion, spinal fusion, and deformity adjuncts, each solution engineered to deliver fusion outcomes more reliably. This multi-platform, multiapproach strategy strengthens Tenon's competitive advantage in the expanding SI joint fusion market and underscores the Company's commitment to delivering proven, durable outcomes for physicians and patients. Tenon is focused on three commercial opportunities in the SI joint market: 1) primary SI joint procedures, 2) revision of failed SI joint implants, and 3) augmenting spinal fusion. For more information, please visit www.tenonmed.com.

The Tenon Medical logo shown above, and Catamaran, PiSIF, CAT PiSIF, ETAD, Posterior Inferior Sacroiliac Fusion, CAT SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran SIJ Fusion System, Catamaran Inferior Posterior Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion System, Catamaran Transfixation Fusion Device, SImmetry are registered trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc. MAINSAILTM, and SImmetry+ are also trademarks of Tenon Medical, Inc.

Investor Contact

Shannon Devine

MZ North America

203-741-8811

tenon@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Tenon Medical, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tenon-medical-inc.-sets-date-for-first-quarter-2026-earnings-1162987