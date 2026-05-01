Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2026) - Trail Blazer Capital Corp. (TSXV: TBLZ.P) ("Trail Blazer" or the "Company"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange" or "TSXV"), is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated March 25, 2026 and April 2, 2026, respectively, Juno Industries Inc. ("Juno Industries") has further upsized and completed its non-brokered concurrent financing of 15,000,000 subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") at a price of $0.80 per Subscription Receipt for total gross proceeds of $12,000,000 (the "Concurrent Financing").

Each Subscription Receipt will, prior to the effective time of the Company's acquisition of 100% of the shares of Juno Industries (the "Juno Shares") through the amalgamation of Juno Industries with a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Proposed Transaction"), automatically convert into such number of Juno Shares that will result in the holder receiving one common share in the capital of Trail Blazer (on a post 6:1 consolidation basis) in connection with the completion of the Proposed Transaction, for no additional consideration upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions (the "Release Conditions"). The total gross proceeds of the Concurrent Financing are being held in escrow by Endeavor Trust Corporation, in its capacity as the Subscription Receipt Agent, and will be released to the Company upon the satisfaction of the Release Conditions. Upon completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Company (the "Resulting Issuer") expects that it will be listed as a Tier 2 Industrial, Technology, and Life Sciences Issuer on the Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Concurrent Financing will be used to support Juno Industries' expansion, for research and development acceleration, for the development and deployment of needs-based solutions for Canadian and allied national security, and for general corporate purposes of the Resulting Issuer following the completion of the Proposed Transaction.

In connection with the Concurrent Financing, Juno Industries has agreed to pay aggregate cash finder's fees of $209,100 (the "Cash Finder's Fees"), and issue 262,180 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants"). Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share in the Resulting Issuer at a price of $0.80 for a period of 24 months from the completion of the Proposed Transaction. The Cash Finder's Fees will be paid, and the Finder's Warrants will be issued, upon completion of the Proposed Transaction.

Additional information concerning the Proposed Transaction is included in the Company's news releases dated March 25, 2026 and April 2, 2026, respectively.

The securities issued in the Concurrent Financing have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. "United States" and "U.S. person" are as defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act.

About Juno Industries Inc.

Juno Industries is a defence technology company with a mission to re-establish Canadian dynamism by building a leading modern defence prime. Juno Industries is focused on developing and deploying advanced autonomous robotic systems, AI-native command and control software, and persistent sensor fabrics to strengthen Canadian and allied national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation. The company has released Polar Nexus, an autonomous platform designed to fortify communications and enhance sensing and intelligence capabilities in the Arctic and harsh environments. Juno Industries is co-founded by former Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and technology entrepreneur Hunter Scharfe. Learn more at junoindustries.ca.

About Trail Blazer Capital Corp.

The Company is designated as a Capital Pool Company under TSXV Policy 2.4. The Company has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. The Company's objective is to identify and evaluate businesses or assets with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Any proposed Qualifying Transaction must be approved by the Exchange and, in the case of a Non-Arm's Length Qualifying Transaction, must also receive majority approval of the minority shareholders. Until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction, Trail Blazer will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of businesses or assets with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRAIL BLAZER CAPITAL CORP.

Alnesh Mohan,

CEO

Completion of the Proposed Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and if applicable pursuant to Exchange Requirements, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Proposed Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained and the outstanding conditions are satisfied. There can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular or filing statement to be prepared in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

The Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

The information in this press release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the completion of the Proposed Transaction, the proposed business of the Resulting Issuer, the anticipated use of proceeds from the Concurrent Financing, the completion of the 6:1 share consolidation by Trail Blazer, shareholder, director and regulatory approvals, and future press releases and disclosure. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of each of Trail Blazer and Juno Industries may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although each of Trail Blazer and Juno Industries believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, each of Trail Blazer and Juno Industries disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295398

Source: Trail Blazer Capital Corp.