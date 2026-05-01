Nebius Group
Nebius Group announces date of first quarter 2026 results and conference call
Nebius Group will also hold a conference call to discuss its results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (5:00 a.m. Pacific Time / 2:00 p.m. Central European Time) on the same day. The registration link to access the webcast and its replay will be available on Nebius Group's Investor Relations website at https://nebius.com/investor-hub.
About Nebius
Nebius, the AI cloud company, is building the full-stack platform for developers and companies to take charge of their AI future - from data and model training to production deployment. Founded on deep in-house technological expertise and operating at scale with a rapidly expanding global footprint, Nebius serves startups and enterprises building AI products, agents and services worldwide.
Nebius is listed on Nasdaq (NASDAQ: NBIS) and headquartered in Amsterdam.
For more information please visit www.nebius.com
Contacts
Media relations: media@nebius.com
Investor relations: askIR@nebius.com
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2319864 01-May-2026